Think this Northern California heat wave is bad? It’s nowhere near the record

The heat wave enveloping most of the Sacramento Valley will halt before the weekend, capping off a three-day stretch of temperatures over 90 degrees.

The high temperature in the Central Valley Thursday ranged from 100 to 110 degrees with the potential to break daily records, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said there’s a heat warning in effect until 10 pm Friday.

Although the mercury is expected to rise well into the triple digits again, it will not come close to the record set for downtown Sacramento in 2006. The city center saw 11 consecutive days of temperatures above 100 degrees that July, according to data from the NOAA Regional Climate Centers.

The number of days with above temperatures 100 degrees has noticeably increased over time, particularly in the last 30 years. Climate scientists say it’s a part of the long-term trend with more excessive heat days in a year.