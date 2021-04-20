Weather roller coaster: Quick storm, maybe hail, more heat, weekend rain in Sacramento?

After a warming trend that produced a record-high temperature over the weekend in Sacramento, the National Weather Service says there’s a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday evening across much of the interior Northern California.

Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with the weather service in Sacramento, said a weather system with some moisture was moving into Northern California in the afternoon. The main threats from these storms would be small hail, brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

The thunderstorms are likely to move into the area from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The weather service said there also was a chance for thunderstorms to hit the region Wednesday, even as the weather is expected to be warm.

Warm weather will continue through Friday in the Sacramento area, before the region sees another weather pattern change with cooler temperatures and a chance of rain into early next week, Del Valle said.

The big weather pattern shift is expected to begin Saturday with an “increasing confidence” of widespread precipitation, she said. Forecasters believe this weather shift could produce chances of rain and mountain snow.

Showers & isolated thunderstorms are forecast to develop over #Norcal today. Small hail, brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, & lightning will be possible.



️ When thunder roars, go indoors! #cawx pic.twitter.com/K0wdE9ijjt — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 20, 2021

The weather service advised drivers planning on traveling in the mountains this weekend to keep up to date on the weather forecast. Mountain travel on Sunday may be impacted and valley showers were expected. Del Valle said it was too early to tell how much precipitation the region will receive this weekend and early next week.

The forecast for the Sacramento area was a high temperature of 84 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, and a high of 81 degrees Friday. The high temperature was expected to drop to 74 degrees Saturday with a partly sunny sky, and a high of 65 degrees on Sunday with a chance of showers.

We are keeping an eye on the potential for a big pattern shift for the weekend! Cooler weather along with rain and mountain snow chances look to return to #NorCal. If you have mountain travel plans this weekend keep up to date on the forecast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/FcASr14uE1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 19, 2021