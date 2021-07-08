Looking to avoid the heat? Cool down at these travel spots not far from Sacramento

It’s getting hot again, Sacramento.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from Friday to Monday for the entire Sacramento Valley. Forecasts show many communities will approach or exceed 110 degrees.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast for most inland areas of Northern California due to a building high pressure system.

Still, there are stretches of California that are predicted to avoid 100-degree weather this weekend, according to forecasts. Areas along the coast — including San Francisco, Monterey, Big Sur, Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz and Mendocino — are all predicted to stay under triple digits.

With that in mind, if you’re looking to avoid the dangerous heat, it might be time to pack your bags and take a vacation to the coast. Here are some places to check out within 200 miles of Sacramento.

A warming trend will kick off starting Thursday with warm to hot temperatures for inland locations through the coming weekend. Remember not to leave kids or pets in a vehicle unattended and take the proper precautions to beat the heat.#CAwx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/qDkXHNummV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 6, 2021

Sea Ranch

Sea Ranch is an unincorporated community in Sonoma County, about 160 miles from Sacramento. The area is known for its ocean vistas, beaches and unique architecture.

Visitors can take a visit to historic sites like Fort Ross State National Park, a Russian-era fort compound surrounded by sandy beaches and panoramic coves. You can also take a walk and relax at Stengel Beach.

Take me out to the ballgame

You can also head to the Bay Area and make the trek to Oracle Park where the San Francisco Giants will play the Washington Nationals in a three-game series. On Friday, the team will take part in supporting the Bay Area’s Japanese community during its annual Japanese Heritage Night.

Head out to the weekend, watch some baseball and enjoy the scenic sights that San Francisco has to offer like the Golden Gate Bridge and the city’s Museum of Modern Art.

The Giants will host a three-game series with the Washington Nationals this weekend at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Eric Risberg AP

Hiking trails

With predicted highs of 67 degrees this weekend, Pacifica is the place to go if you’re looking to hike in the outdoors. It’s only about a 100-mile drive from Sacramento and has numerous hiking trails like Mori Point, a 2.5-mile loop trail that overlooks the coast, and Devil’s Slide Trail, a 1.3-mile trail for hikers and bicyclists.

Motorbike races

This week 190 mph super bikes will race from July 9-11 in the Geico Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest in Monterey, about 190 miles from Sacramento. Kids ages 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Get your tickets before they sell out.