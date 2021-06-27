California forum letters: Bee readers take on McClintock’s Juneteenth vote, LGBTQ hate

Support for LGBTQ

“ Homophobia is wrong and unacceptable anytime in Sacramento, especially during Pride Month ,” (sacbee.com, June 12)

It’s time for Sacramento to address the hate crimes targeting LGBTQ people. There’s a somewhat misleading belief that California as a whole is free of bigotry because it’s a “liberal” state. People are still targeted because of their identity. There is no valid way to defend the perpetrators of a hate crime. Religion is certainly not an excuse for bigotry, and thinking otherwise is a privileged belief. We must acknowledge the anti-LGBTQ sentiment that’s still in the minds of numerous people. Bigotry is taught, not born.

Amahli Vivian

Sacramento

Saving water

“ California can learn much from Israel on how to conserve water, manage drought better ,” (sacbee.com, June 20)

Mr. Hassner glibly says that “most California farmers employ wasteful flood irrigation.” However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that close to 70% of California farmers use drip irrigation. Due to these water-saving efficiencies, farm-water use is down by double-digits since the 1980s. If Mr. Hassner feels California should be storing more water and increasing its use of other water supply strategies such as desalination, we’re right there with him. In terms of everything else in his piece, we think he has more homework to do.

Mike Wade

Executive Director, California Farm Water Coalition, Sacramento

Shame on McClintock

" Juneteenth will be a federal holiday. What does that mean for California public employees? " (sacbee.com, June 17)

Only 14 Congressmembers voted against Juneteenth National Independence Day — one was local Rep. Tom McClintock. McClintock mischaracterizes Juneteenth when he claims it revives history’s “most malevolent conflicts.” This is not what Juneteenth does. It honors and celebrates the end of a great evil of slavery, the strength of those who endured it and the bravery and commitment of those who fought against it. It reminds us to continue the work of bringing freedom to all.

Last July, Mr. McClintock stood on the Capitol floor and defended the statues of racists in the Capitol building by arguing that “it is only by the bad things in our history that we can truly measure all the good things in our history.” Although borne of an atrocity, Juneteenth is truly one of the best moments in our history. McClintock should be ashamed of his Juneteenth vote.

Trina Lee

Elk Grove

Placer racism

“ Juneteenth will be a federal holiday. What does that mean for California public employees? ” (sacbee.com, June 17)

I see that Rep. Tom McClintock was one of 14 Republicans to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Nice to have him acknowledge that racism is alive and well in Placer County. And, apparently, to endorse it.

Jeff Mason

Auburn

Intimidating words

“ ‘Political ploy’: Sacramento council staffer fires back in City Hall restraining order battle ,” (sacbee.com, June 18)

Mr. Henry, his attorney and Ms. Valenzuela claim the city is trying to “chill his speech.” He has not denied that, while speaking of an Arizona senator he said, “You should be terrified for the rest of your life. You should never be able to leave your house if that is how you’re going to use your position to govern. And ... the same thing sort of applies with the mayor and the city manager of this city.” The statements cannot be interpreted in any way other than as a threat of physical harm. Mr. Henry does have a constitutional right of free speech, but that is not the only issue. Whether the court issues the permanent restraining order or not, his intimidating words disqualify him from working for the city. Shame on Ms. Valenzuela for supporting him.

Brian Powers

Sacramento

Hard conversations

“ Sacramento can’t fight the homeless crisis divided. It has to be a county issue, too ,” (sacbee.com, June 16)

You can see the impact of homelessness throughout our county, from the American River Parkway to the streets of downtown. It was the number one concern I heard while campaigning and remains the primary concern of my District 3 constituents. We can do better and we must.

Since taking office, I’ve met with fellow elected officials, homeless advocates and public safety leaders not with the lens of “solving” homelessness, but rather to find solutions that help people get off the streets safely with access to resources and experts. Working through these tough issues requires hard and uncomfortable conversations, trying new methods and making tough decisions.

Rich Desmond

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 3

Fixing democracy

“ US Senate filibuster is anti-democratic. It should be eliminated ,” (sacbee.com, June 12)

Dr. Chemerinsky excellently explains why the filibuster shouldn’t prevent votes on important, non-partisan legislation. His words should compel our California Senators to ensure a full Senate vote on the For the People Act. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she supports the bill, but is noncommittal on a clear, convincing statement that she will prevent a filibuster by the minority party. Our senior senator must step up and show real accountability. Our vote rights are under threat by state legislatures. Federal protections are needed. League of Women Voters CEO Virginia Klase says, “(The bill) ... is the transformational democracy reform package that makes elections fairer and restores power to the hands of the American people. This is pro-voter, anti-corruption legislation. The American people cannot wait for our democracy to fix itself.”

Michelle Famula

Davis

In harm’s way

“ Build, burn, build again. Why is California still constructing homes in wildfire red zones? ,” (sacbee.com, June 20)

As a past Nevada County Supervisor, I’m immensely grateful that The Bee showcased the issue of building housing developments in extreme fire danger areas, including Nevada County. Our current crop of 15 county and city electeds continue to approve massive housing projects (none affordable for local residents) without addressing the extreme fire danger posed by our 100-year-old “evacuation routes” — despite serious past and recent close-in wildfires, some within city boundaries.

In 2006, Grass Valley commissioned an independent cost-benefit analysis of housing construction. Despite the report showing that new household tax revenue falls short of covering taxpayer-supported services, the city and neighboring Nevada City continue to support housing developments. These put residents in harm’s way. This needs to change.

Terry Lamphier

Grass Valley