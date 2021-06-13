California forum letters: Bee readers weigh in on assault weapons ruling, drought, Biba’s recipes

Stop the insanity

“As gun owners celebrate, officials say they’ll fight to keep California assault weapon ban” (sacbee.com, June 5)

When 28 children and adults were massacred at Sandy Hook Elementary by a gunman with an assault rifle, many thought that crime was so heinous surely lawmakers would stop accepting financial support from pro-gun organizations and find ways to reduce future assault weapon attacks. It didn’t happen. Instead, as noted in a Bee editorial, 59 people were killed in a single mass shooting, amid many more attacks with high-powered, rapid-fire guns. After a 1989 AK-47 attack, killing or injuring 36 students and teachers in Stockton, lawmakers were able to enact a sensible assault rifle ban. Now, Judge Roger Benitez has struck down that protection, with ridiculous justifications. We must stop the insanity.

Alvin Vopata

Antelope

Ban holds up

AR-15-style semi-automatic firearms were used in many of the deadliest gun massacres of the past decade, including the Aurora movie theater shooting (12 killed), Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting (26 killed, including twenty 6- and 7-year-old children), Orlando nightclub shooting (49 killed), Las Vegas shooting (60 killed), Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting (17 killed) and Tree of Life Synagogue shooting (11 killed). California had good reason to ban these and similar weapons of war three decades ago, and experience supports the wisdom of that decision today.

Stephen A. Silver

San Francisco

Opinion

Right to bear arms

Since we’re sending prayers, mine are for you, our state and our nation, that God grant you wisdom as to the meaning, value and benefits of the principles on which our great nation was founded. I write this in response to your mocking a federal judge for his ruling on assault rifles. It’s one thing to disagree, it’s another to call into question our country’s constitution — namely, the Second Amendment.

As Samuel Adams said at the Massachusetts Ratifying Convention in 1788: “The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.”

Yes, arms have changed. But the constitution and the premise have not. We should not be focusing on the weapons — which are incapable of malicious intent — but on the hearts and minds of those who wield them.

Kelli Reid

Penryn

Maxed out

“Sacramento will require many buildings to run entirely on electricity. Who it will impact,” (sacbee.com, June 3)

Going all electric sounds wonderful, but this appears to be another example of putting the cart before the horse. During the summer in Sacramento, electricity production is maxed out. There are currently commercials talking about how California has abundant sun and wind, yet it also talks about reducing your usage between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The infrastructure to produce “electric only” at current levels does not yet exist.

Joan Bach

Sacramento

Inadequate response

“Asian pot growers face sheriff raids, bulldozers in Northern California. They blame racism” (sacbee.com, May 26)

Reading about the cannabis-related woes of Siskiyou County, I was most struck by the colossal failure of governance and leadership. To choose to outlaw the growing of cannabis and then, over the next several years, allow thousands of illegal grows to spring up in plain sight and do practically nothing at all about that is unconscionable. For law enforcement to now step in from the water supply angle or the building supply angle is a profoundly inadequate response that harms the community.

Janet Walden

Carmichael

Cutting back

“Folsom residents asked to voluntarily reduce water use amid California’s drought” (sacbee.com, June 2)

Reducing water usage in this drought period is worthwhile. A few minutes less on watering days; don’t leave water running while shaving or brushing — the old saying is “every bit counts.” Now a little perspective: Folsom Dam is releasing roughly 75,000 gallons per second. Should they cut back some?

Dave Bickel

Folsom

Shared recipes

“Whose recipe is it? Biba’s family sues Mattone restaurant for pilfering the chef’s legacy” (sacbee.com, June 8)

Do Biba’s daughters honestly believe that the chefs that worked with their mother did not contribute to the recipes and ideas that made Biba’s well known? Restaurant work is collaborative, not solo. Recipes travel generations and change as each person interprets them. Biba would be thrilled that her chef family thought enough of her to carry on her teachings. I hope all will support this new restaurant and encourage their success.

Susan Weiss

Galt

Action needed

“From Shasta to Folsom, shriveled reservoirs show depths of California’s drought disaster,” (sacbee.com, June 8)

Despite the controversies about drought and water scarcity, there is no doubt climate change is happening. Action on many fronts must happen now to stop what has become a dreadful future for our young people. Immediacy for laws to be implemented by both state and federal legislatures is top priority. Putting a price on greenhouse emissions and planning the restoration of our soils, forests and wetlands must be implemented. There is no time anymore to equivocate.

Billie Hamilton

Sacramento