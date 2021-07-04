California forum letters: Bee readers take on trashed Parkway, firework danger and recall

Lawsuit abuse

“Serial ADA filer in California submits 1,000 complaints after indictment on tax charges,” (sacbee.com, June 22)

California has a long and unfortunate history of lawsuit abuse. While justice may be done in the case of Scott Johnson, there are more like him that seek to abuse the law for their own financial advantage. Frivolous claims plague small businesses and drive up costs for consumers. Many business owners end up settling before trial to avoid a drawn-out, costly court fight. The excessively litigious environment that the state Legislature has created discourages entrepreneurs from taking risks. California lawmakers must come together to find ways to reform how ADA violations are handled in the courts.

Tom Scott

Folsom

Salmon scarcity

“California prioritizes profits over health of ecosystem. Now, our salmon face extinction,” (sacbee.com, June 27)

Wild King Salmon is a truly delicious, healthy protein. Few people know this because at $30 per pound, few can afford it. It’s so expensive because it’s become scarce. This is how extinction happens: the scarcer the good, the more expensive it gets; the more expensive it gets, the fewer defenders it rallies. The free market becomes an accelerator of extinction. Farmed salmon comes nowhere near the wild one in taste, and its production creates serious environmental problems.

Victor Kamendrowsky

San Francisco

Opinion

Ruined Parkway

“More fires are burning along American River Parkway. How can we save our local treasure?,” (sacbee.com, June 23)

The American and Sacramento rivers are the lifeblood of our community. These natural resources are now being devastated by the scourge of homelessness and human activity. There have been so many fires started by homeless encampments that it’s unlikely the riverbanks will survive. If we continue to allow the homeless to take over the Parkway we will be watching the demise of the one amenity that makes Sacramento special. It should be illegal to use the Parkway for homeless camping since this sensitive environment cannot survive the abuse.

Theresa Lown

Sacramento

Fire relocation

“California keeps putting wildfire victims in danger. Stop rebuilding in fire-prone areas,” (sacbee.com, June 20)

This article references Proposition 19 and how it can help wildfire victims relocate to a new home – even if it’s out of the county. This type of policy is helpful when victims who have lost everything want to relocate but a significant property tax increase would make it unaffordable. Prop. 19 couldn’t have come at a better time as we prepare for what may be the worst year yet for wildfires. As a local realtor, I encourage readers to learn more from the Board of Equalization or by contacting your local realtor.

Kellie Swayne

Sacramento

Killing machines

“Sacramento fire captain fighting California assault rifle charges after ATF raids home,” (sacbee.com, June 28)

It is extremely disturbing that taxpayers are supporting Capt. Derik Oakes when he is obviously supplying others with killing machines. That he is backed by his fellow firefighters makes it seem like the entire fire department is so privileged, arrogant and out-of-touch with everyday citizens that they have to be stopped. Oakes is supplying others with murderous assault capability. Bless the federal agents who are going after him. The Sacramento Fire Department should be investigated for their support of this.

Nancy J. Cornelius

Sacramento

Futile fireworks

“Evacuation warnings lifted after grass fire burns 900 acres near Beale AFB in Yuba County,” (sacbee.com, June 8)

Illegal fireworks must stop. They frighten children, pets and people with PTSD. California is also in a drought, meaning everything is dry and dangerously flammable. As of May, 41 California counties are in a drought emergency (including Sacramento and Yuba County). This article details the alarming damage the Intanko Fire had and shows that dry fields offer fuel to a wayward firework. Let the experts handle the fireworks.

Lori Martin

Tracy

Equal protection

“Antisemitism is real, but it cannot be weaponized to ignore persecution of Palestinians,” (sacbee.com, June 30)

David Mandel is right that human rights are universal and apply equally for individuals of all faiths, races and ethnicities. That includes Jews and Israelis, despite his wrongfully implying that it is acceptable to deny Jews their right to self-determination in Israel, which is what the anti-colonial liberation movement of Zionism sought to secure and seeks to defend. Palestinians, too, have an equal right to their own self-determination. But denying Jews equal protection of international human rights law is discriminatory, and violates the UN Charter. Mandel’s viewpoint lacks intersectional concern.

Noam Schimmel

Berkeley

Waste of time

“Gavin Newsom will face a recall after only 43 Californians withdrew petition signatures,” (sacbee.com, June 23)

Since his election in 2018, opponents of Gavin Newsom have launched multiple recall petitions against him. Those opponents have been financed by dark money and the national Republican party because the GOP recognizes the threat to their future viability posed by someone like Newsom, a bold, progressive leader with vision. This latest petition succeeded because of the time extension given to those gathering signatures. Officials estimate it will cost us $215 million or more to run a special recall election. As a California voter and taxpayer, I resent the waste of our time, resources and money.

Barbara Smith

Auburn