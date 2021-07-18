California forum letters: Bee readers take on California’s drought, recall

Water supply

“Sacramento residents asked to cut water usage as California drought, intense heat worsen,” (sacbee.com, July 7)

The Sacramento Bee has rightfully been advising its readers of the severe and perennial drought California faces every year. Lately, the City of Sacramento has asked its residents to cut out water usage by 10%. Yet, Sacramento is actively pursuing the building of 10,000 new family homes in Delta Shores and elsewhere. Where, exactly, is the water coming from for these ten thousand new families that will be moving here in a few years?

Jim Guida

Sacramento

Keeping things friendly

“Is your neighbor wasting water? Snitching on them may ease California drought, study says,” (sacbee.com, July 9)

Snitching is one approach, but there are others that are effective and contribute to neighborhood harmony. One is “social comparison,” like our SMUD bills showing our use compared to our neighbors’. That’s effective and keeps things friendly. Another effective approach is weather-sensitive irrigation control switches. The Fair Oaks Water District also offers free irrigation evaluations: I had one done and reduced my water usage significantly.

Natasha Fratello

Fair Oaks

Opinion

Youth mental health

“CDC issues guidance on masks in classrooms, but here’s what California schools will do,” (sacbee.com, July 9)

COVID-19 has made the mental health crisis among my generation far worse. We listened when we were told to stay home and not interact with our friends. We listened when asked to wear masks and stay six feet apart, even as it took a massive toll on our mental health. Yet now, California is forcing every student to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. There is no such requirement in the workplace. Don’t force us to return to high school next year without being able to see our classmates’ faces. And finally, don’t remove school boards’ control over the communities that they serve.

Devansh Pandey

Pleasanton

Prohibit clearcutting

“Northern California wildfires: Beckwourth Complex expands, containment grows,” (sacbee.com, July 10)

I’m concerned about what this year’s fire season holds, with hot temperatures and heavy winds making the blazes even more relentless. California needs swift, decisive action when it comes to wildfire prevention, starting with banning the practice of clearcutting. The industrial tree plantations resulting from clearcutting are prone to severe, fast-moving fires. They’re far more flammable than the multi-age, diverse forests that they replace. By prohibiting clearcutting, California can reduce the risk of catastrophic fires

Caroline Harris

Menlo Park

Weapon privileges

“Officers who commit misconduct should lose their certification, says retired LAPD Sergeant,” (sacbee.com, July 11)

Police have the privilege of carrying deadly weapons. They have a duty to exercise great care in the use of such weapons. If duty is violated, there must be immediate consequences. The rule should be that the burden of proof is upon the officer to show that killing or maiming another human was a reasonable necessity. Let the officer be required to show, by a camera mandated as part of a cop’s uniform, that the test was met. If that cannot be done, withdraw the weapon privilege and discharge the officer. Too much time and too many unnecessary deaths have come to pass to keep things as they are. Police must learn that they are employed by the rest of us.

Adley Shulman

Roseville

Nonsensical recall

“Gavin Newsom recall election date officially set: California voters to cast ballots in September,” (sacbee.com, July 1)

Why is Gavin Newsom deserving of a beat down for his handling of the pandemic? Newsom has moved us safely and thoughtfully through COVID. California is currently among 12 states with the highest vaccination rate. Conversely, 20 states with the least number of vaccinations and the highest rate of new infections are states that Trump won. Legislative naysayers to Newsom’s handling of COVID include the Placer County Board of Supervisors. The prevailing voice falsely claims that Newsom was devastating the California economy. Not so: Newsom has initiated an ambitious plan to aid affected Californians and produce a $75.7 billion dollar budget surplus. What’s unconscionable is the $276,000,000 of taxpayer dollars needed to fund this recall. Vote no and stop this nonsense.

Maureen A. Valli

Loomis

Constitutionally inappropriate

“Gavin Newsom loses court fight to be listed as a Democrat on recall ballot,” (sacbee.com, July 12)

Everyone knows the governor is a Democrat. Although I’m an originalist conservative, I am dead-set against the current effort to recall Gov. Newsom. A recall is meant to remove someone from office for things other than what the electorate would have originally installed him for.

The recall petition here is conclusory, silly and largely involving things outside of the governor’s power. A recall is constitutionally inappropriate here, a waste of scarce resources and thoughtless about the fine job Newsom is doing.

Michael Kennedy

Joshua Tree