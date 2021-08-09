California forum letters: Bee readers take on Destiny Church, Diablo Canyon, recall

Failure to lead





“California’s biggest state worker union challenges Gavin Newsom’s vaccine order,” (sacbee.com, July 28)

SEIU Local 1000 President Richard Louis Brown recklessly ignored his board by drafting a cease and desist letter against the governor’s vaccination order for state workers. Putting a state contract above health and safety is not an act of leadership. Exposing people to a deadly virus when science shows the vaccine is efficacious and safe is a huge misstep by Brown.

Dev Berger

Sacramento

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Protect democracy

“Gavin Newsom says California recall could help GOP in 2022, have ‘consequences nationwide’,” (sacbee.com, July 30)

The Sept. 14 recall election will present voters with two questions: The first will ask whether Newsom — elected in a landslide victory with 62% of the vote — should be recalled. The second will ask which of the 46 listed candidates should succeed Newsom if he is recalled. While a mere majority vote is required on the first question, the candidate with the most votes on the second question would win, no majority required.

Republicans cannot win a majority vote, fair and square. Anti-democratic forces have seized upon the recall option to try to win with far less than 40% of the vote. Vote “no” on Sept. 14.

Peggy Bernardy

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Woodland

Opinion

Fair pay

“Who will take care of the disabled and elderly? California faces ‘unprecedented’ labor shortage,” (sacbee.com, July 26)

California’s recent multi-billion-dollar investment in provider rate increases holds tremendous promise for expanding the workforce. However, disabled people are not likely to realize the full benefit of rate increases unless those are paired with equally ambitious efforts to tie provider pay to quality and outcomes, not just hours worked. The Department of Developmental Services has reform plans underway. However, language in the state budget limits outcome-based pay to no more than 10% of the rate increases. This rigid cap stifles innovation and is far too minimal to have a real impact. We urge the Legislature to change this percentage cap.

Vivian Haun, Disability Rights California

Los Angeles

Destiny’s damage

“California pastor delivers sermon urging Newsom’s recall — a test of IRS rules for churches,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 2)

Pastor Greg Fairrington has every right to his own personal political beliefs, but preaching the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom from the pulpit does terrible damage to the moral witness of faith communities across the nation.

The Johnson Amendment was designed to uphold the separation of church and state which is foundational to our constitution. His words make the church a partisan political actor rather than a voice of morality and truth. When the church is seen as partisan, the community stops listening. In putting at risk his own church’s 501(c)3 status, so that money contributions are tax-deductible, Pastor Fairrington is also undermining the ministry of all churches and religious institutions who will suffer badly if their tax-exempt status is revoked.

Rev. Alan Jones, pastor St. Mark’s United Methodist Church

Sacramento

Deprived of care

“Thousands of patients scramble to avoid huge bills amid Anthem, Dignity contract dispute,” (sacbee.com, July 27)

The failure of Anthem Blue Cross, a for-profit insurance company, and Dignity Health to come to a contract agreement is depriving tens of thousands of people in Northern California of hospital and specialist care closer than 50 miles from their homes, as well as primary care in their own towns.

I am a family doctor in Grass Valley, and I currently have no specialists, imaging centers or hospitals where I can refer a third of my patients. I have had my own contract with Anthem BC terminated merely because Anthem terminated their contract with Dignity, the only hospital in my area. Anthem BC is depriving thousands of people of their healthcare at a time we can’t even jump to another insurance company.

Constance Gaulter Muir, MD

Nevada City

Disturbed

“Placer County allocated taxpayer dollars to a private Christian college. That must end,” (sacbee.com, July 30)

The separation of church and state is a fundamental principle of American governance, and we are disturbed by Placer County’s apparent violation of this principle. Although Placer’s Board of Supervisors did not directly fund the religious activities of William Jessup University and Campus Life Connection, public money did in fact flow to two organizations that are not shy about proselytizing the Christian faith. We also find it disturbing that this disbursement of public funds was made behind closed doors and without public input.

This excellent column is a good example of a conscientious regional newspaper keeping an eye on our local governments.

Richard & Maisie Conrad

Rocklin

Diablo is done

“To fulfill promises of Diablo Canyon closure, California ignores fossil fuel emissions,” (sacbee.com, July 23)

Regardless of inexcusable delay and inaction by the California Public Utilities on replacement energy scenarios, Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant won’t be resurrected. Restarting from scratch would face years of studies; state and federal permitting and contentious hearings. Unit 2’s expensive main generator replacement failed repeatedly in 2020, working only 30% of that year. PG&E estimates that Diablo cost ratepayers $1.25 billion in annual above-market costs in 2020.

While there is much planning and evaluation needed to secure California’s emissions-free electricity future, nuclear power from Diablo Canyon will not be in that mix.

David Weisman, legislative director, Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility Legal Fund

San Luis Obispo