California forum letters: Bee readers take on Dixie Fire, delta variant, homelessness plan

Destiny demeans

“California pastor delivers sermon urging Newsom’s recall — a test of IRS rules for churches,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 2)

Pastor Greg Farrington of Destiny Church apparently wants to rename his church the “Farrington Church of Political Rantings.” Instead of teaching and discussing Biblical beliefs and perspectives, he uses his bully pulpit to demean those with whom he has political disagreements. He might want to take a moment to read some words of his presumed leader, Jesus of Nazareth, who once said, “Judge not lest you be judged.”

Phil Reinheimer

Penn Valley

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dems must vote

“Gavin Newsom’s turnout problem: Democrats aren’t paying attention to recall election,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 2)

Democrats should fill out their mail in ballots and vote no on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. This recall will be paid for by California taxpayers and is a brazen attempt not only to oust Newsom, but to turn back the clock in California on voting rights and reproductive rights. The Republican “candidates” listed as alternatives are not qualified, and if Republicans wanted to mount a serious effort they have that opportunity in 2022.

Carin Halper

Fairfield

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Opinion

Stop clearcutting

“Dixie Fire wasn’t the first to destroy Greenville. What to know about California town,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 5)

Greenville is gone. This is a testament to state and federal policies that support corporate interests over the environment. Cal Fire has approved almost 2,000 acres of clearcutting in Plumas County where the Dixie Fire has just consumed over 500,000 acres. Clearcutting forests adds to wildfires and reduces our forests to sequester carbon. Corporate interests are secondary to saving trees and biodiversity.

We must stop clearcutting and stop funding industries that disregard climate chaos.

Jean Marquardt

Chico

Collaboration

“How to help slow the spread of the Delta variant,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 6)

It is time we face the facts: piecemeal vaccination and mask mandates that involve companies, schools, states and counties will mitigate suffering and save lives here, but unless the world works together, that effect will be transient at best.

All respectable scientists and epidemiologists agree: a more virulent or vaccine resistant variant will inevitably emerge, likely somewhere else in the world, and soon. We cannot isolate ourselves from a virus that knows no borders. America must lead the way with an emergency executive order or legislation and then help the rest of the world get vaccinated.

Steven Sorscher, M.D.

Professor of Medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Disaster relief?

“Wildfire updates: Dixie Fire increases to 510k acres as crews prepare for a windy day,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 12)

A large portion of rural northern California has been forced to evacuate because of the Dixie Fire. Homes, businesses and lives have been destroyed from Greenville to Warner Valley. The air is toxic and the roads are closed. As residents of Chester, we are not allowed to return home, even to assess our losses.

It’s a disgrace that individual assistance has not been authorized on a federal level for communities affected by this disaster. I honestly can’t imagine what the hold up is between the governor, the White House and FEMA. I’ve reached out to all of them begging them to authorize relief for wildfire victims, to no avail. I reached out to Congressman LaMalfa’s office as well. I have not heard back.

Politicians must set their differences aside to serve communities at risk, as well as our friends and neighbors who have already lost everything. Authorize individual assistance now.

Annika Peacock

Chester

State of Land Park

“Sacramento nears breakthrough in homeless crisis. But the master plan furthers inequality,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 9)

You trash Land Park residents, calling us “NIMBYS,” inferring we are elitists who don’t care about the homeless. This editorial unfairly threw shade on my entire neighborhood. Homeless are all over upper Land Park where I live, along Broadway and W-X, and now at Miller Park. I get to cycle through the tent cities and broken glass to access the bike trail, only to find burned out landscapes with encampments and trash everywhere. The pain of seeing destruction of the lower Parkway affects me deeply. This is my neighborhood. Why is it such a disaster? Don’t tell me I don’t care, or that I am not affected by this.

Theresa Lown

Sacramento

Solve the problem

“Sacramento nears breakthrough in homeless crisis. But the master plan furthers inequality,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 9)

Finding places to shelter homeless people in North Natomas is more difficult than you might think. Most of the open land is in the unincorporated area of the county, not the city, and Ms. Ashby would face much criticism if she suggested shelters in the county. The open land that exists is in the hands of private developers who already have plans for the sites. That’s why the Natomas sites are in the more established part of the area (South Natomas). If Sacramento County would join the cities in trying to solve the problem, it would help.

John W. Burow

Sacramento

Black voices

“Woman whose name was used to send racist messages to Black Lives Matter blames ex-tenant,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 3)

BLM Sacramento regularly receives life threats and racist content through phone, email and social media. Posting the information publicly is a form of doxing. This article suggests that a grassroots civil rights organization that fights for equality for Black folks was callously attacking some innocent white woman. Though no call was made to me or other BLM Sacramento to gather important facts.

Without the voice of Black Sacramentans, the voice of the supposed white “victims” rings hollow.

Tanya Faison

Founder, Black Lives Matter Sacramento