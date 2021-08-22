California forum letters: Bee readers take on Sue Frost, Afghanistan, Sac firefighters

Inevitable

“Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south, take 4 more cities,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 14)

Past administrations and congressional leaders have never understood the history of Afghanistan or its people’s preference for governance. In pursuing the criminals who attacked the U.S., our leaders chose to invade another country that was harboring terrorists. In doing so, we destroyed its government and allowed unallied groups to wage a separate war for power.

Afghanistan has never sustained a dominant centralized government and has relied upon a system of tribal warlords to control regions where family members would unite behind an individual or select elders to establish security, conduct business and render justice. Instead, the U.S. attempted to force democracy upon Afghans and allocate power to leaders who favored the policies of the U.S. This choice was destined for failure. The current outcome is inevitable.

Daniel Fong

Rancho Cordova

Please vote

“Vote no on the recall, and remember to fill out the entire California ballot. Here’s why,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 6)

A dramatically small turnout could abruptly end the governor’s term and install a new governor with an even smaller measure of voter support. For this recall, with mailed ballots going out to all registered voters, early voting and same day in-person registration, the greatest threat will be if voters simply chose to “sit this one out.” After reviewing the process and recall rationale, I will vote no on the recall. I encourage others to consider their choice, return their ballot and actively participate.

Michelle Famula

Davis

Frost incapable

“Sue Frost, the chair of the County Board of Supervisors, is an anti-science extremist,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 13)

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost has made herself crystal clear in public remarks concerning COVID vaccinations that she is completely out of touch with reality and thus incapable of making intelligent informed decisions on behalf of county residents.

Robert A. Dell’Agostino

Sacramento

Lying supervisor

“Sue Frost, the chair of the County Board of Supervisors, is an anti-science extremist,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 13)

Supervisor Sue Frost has recently stated it’s against “western bioethics” to force someone into an experimental drug without their consent. Yet the Supreme Court has upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws as early as 1905 (Jacobson v. Massachusetts) in order to protect public health and safety.

No one in California is being forced to take a COVID vaccine. Frost has dangerously slanted the current argument here in Sacramento County. Lying that people are being “forced” is inexcusable. You are free to not get a vaccine, but should you be allowed to freely infect others with COVID if you work in occupations that demand public trust — like school teachers, firefighters and police? No, not in my opinion. You become a self-centered, lying, anti-science extremist like Frost.

Scott Kinderwater

Citrus Heights

Fed up

“Firefighters oppose COVID vaccine mandate for Sacramento city workers — 45% haven’t got jab,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 12)

I know I’m not alone in feeling fed up with this endless sniveling about personal freedom during a world-wide public health crisis. Refusing vaccinations may feel like a private decision, but its repercussions are decidedly not. While the unvaccinated whine about their supposed rights, the common good figures nowhere in their worldview. The virus has needlessly been provided ample time to mutate into increasingly more dangerous iterations, assuring that our economy will continue to stall. The unvaccinated are recklessly overtaxing our hospitals to the breaking point. It’s only fair that they should get stuck with the bill.

Ellen Del Valle

Rocklin

Must vaccinate

“Firefighters oppose COVID vaccine mandate for Sacramento city workers — 45% haven’t got jab,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 12)

The city’s fire department provides ambulance and EMT service throughout Sacramento.

As a senior and longtime resident of Sacramento, I have been twice transported by the SFD to the emergency room. Both trips ended well, I was pleased with the professionalism of the SFD crews and felt I was in good hands.

I question the logic behind sending unvaccinated fire personnel to transport/treat vulnerable citizens to an emergency facility. With the high rate of COVID infections, chances are the SFD crew sent for me may have transported a COVID patient just prior to my call. We need to follow the directions of medical professionals. SFD employees must be vaccinated if they are to continue to provide emergency medical services.

D. Tim Sullivan

Sacramento

The real Amador

“California parent allegedly assaults teacher in COVID mandate dispute on first day of school,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 13)

Amador County has been spotlighted in the national news this week, but not for what we truly are about. We are small, charming communities with open spaces, an important wine region and families that support each other. We are in the spotlight because of one individual’s behavior.

I am a member of the city council in one of our small towns, Plymouth. Our community will not be defined by an ill-informed, irrational individual. We are about 4H and FFA Auctions, little league, high school football games and greeting everyone you see. Please look beyond sound bites, hate and division.

Valerie Klinefelter

Plymouth