California forum letters: Bee readers take on Afghan students, Ed Asner, unvaccinated

Act now

“California’s top Democrats took money from big oil and gas. Then climate legislation died,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23)

Climate change is moving California toward becoming an environmental and social wasteland, yet our leaders accept campaign contributions from the oil and gas industry. State legislators Bob Hertzberg, Ben Hueso and Toni Atkins must start holding companies accountable for greenhouse emissions. The burdens of oil and gas production and consumption fall primarily on low-income people of color. But all will pay for the massive changes happening to our climate. Action must be taken now to slow down the pace of climate change.

Jordan Lang

Sacramento

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tyranny?

“Unvaccinated teacher sparks COVID outbreak among 22 kids in California, CDC says,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 27)

Anti-vaxxers who use the word “tyrant” are repeating a soundbite they don’t understand. Tyranny? President Joe Biden is proposing a medical procedure based on the consensus of medical experts worldwide in an effort to save lives. Dictator Joseph Stalin prosecuted a reign of terror and executions. It’s sad to see people willfully ignore common sense and base their decisions on meaningless word bites. Tyranny? Really?

Dave Clark

San Mateo

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Opinion

Brown’s failures

“Tensions erupt at SEIU Local 1000 as CalPERS board member texts vulgar phrase at president,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23)

President Richard Louis Brown has been quoted spewing anti-vax and pro-recall sentiments in this paper several times. As a dues paying SEIU 1000 Member, I know the official position of Local 1000 is that members should vote “no” on the recall.

I work in-person everyday. I’m thankful that Gov. Gavin Newsom instituted CDC guidelines aimed at keeping employees safe. Mr. Brown does not care about employee safety. He has failed to uphold the contract and prioritize member safety; taken action without board authorization; lied to the membership and bullied his opponents. Brown’s goal is to be famous; he doesn’t care if he endangers workers in order to achieve his goal.

SEIU 1000 members should vote “no” on the recall and then work on recalling Brown.

Michael Guas

Davis

Harris misguided

“Eliminating bail in California could undermine Sacramento’s progress against homelessness,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 25)

Sacramento Councilman Jeff Harris’ concern about homelessness is justified. Over 150,000 people across the state are experiencing some form of homelessness, and this population is particularly vulnerable to substance use.

However, we are disappointed that Harris chooses to target bail reform efforts, claiming without evidence that it will create an obstacle to fighting homelessness. At The Bail Project, we see the devastating impact of California’s cash bail system on low-income people, and disproportionately people of color, who are struggling with homelessness and substance use.

Efforts to eliminate cash bail seek to remove money from the criminal legal system while moving jurisdictions away from pretrial incarceration toward an approach that addresses needs like housing and treatment. Ending cash bail should be one more strategy in the fight against homelessness.

Twyla Carter

National Director of Policy at The Bail Project

Help students now

“Sacramento school district confirms 24 students are still stranded in Afghanistan,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 30)

I just retired in June and had a number of Rio Americano High School students not complete the school year because they returned to Afghanistan to see family in May. My heart breaks for the stranded students. According to the Bee, San Juan Unified pledges to “stand ready to support them in every way that we can.”

I enjoin them to begin immediately by better supporting all of their English learner students. Better resources and curriculum are needed for the functionally illiterate high schoolers that have been arriving in greater numbers in the last few years. If SJUSD really means what it says, it will finally listen to its teachers and institute some overdue changes and improvements.

Mirna Jope

Carmichael

Asner remembered

“Emmy Award-winning actor Ed Asner dies at 91,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 29)

Back in 2006, I was honored to be in the cast of Hallmark’s “The Christmas Card.” We set up in a cabin in the Gold Country. The scene was with Ed Asner. I remember him outside with the cast smoking and apologizing for bumming cigarettes; he had left his at the hotel.

At one point, he finished a scene and walked over toward me. I stood up to offer him my seat and he gave his best Lou Grant: “sit down, I know where you live.” I said, “Come on by, my mother would love to meet you.” Some of my best childhood memories were watching “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” with her. He said to tell her ‘Hi.’ She was happy to say the least.

He will be missed.

Todd Gearou

Citrus Heights

No parole for Sirhan

“Robert Kennedy’s killer doesn’t deserve parole. DA George Gascón’s absence is an injustice,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 27)

I implore Gov. Newsom to prevent Sirhan Sirhan’s parole and release from prison. When he assassinated Robert Kennedy in 1968, he deprived America of an important civil rights and social justice leader who might well have changed the trajectory of our country. RFK’s leadership and ability to speak about racism and injustice is an important voice of compassion, strength and clarity missing over the last 50 years. Just as Sirhan deprived us of Kennedy’s unique leadership, he should be permanently deprived of freedom.

Jane Winter

Colfax