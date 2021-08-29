California forum letters: Bee readers take on recall, climate change, homelessness

Doctors decry Harris

“Eliminating bail in California could undermine Sacramento’s progress against homelessness,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 25)

As Sacramento addiction medicine physicians, we’re appalled by Councilmember Jeff Harris’ characterization of homelessness in Sacramento. Harris’ argument relies on debunked theories and perpetuates stigma. A lack of housing increases substance use — not the other way around. Criminalizing drug use is ineffective and disproportionally harms non-white people. Substance use disorders are health conditions. Sacramento County jails routinely fail to provide evidence-based treatment for people with substance use disorders. Senate Bill 262 aims to address the disparities of cash bail and decrease incarceration by reducing pretrial detention. We’re frightened that Harris ignores facts and opposes a bill to fix a harmful and costly system that directly leads to people dying.

Dr. Sky Lee, Dr. MK Orsulak, Dr. Alicia Agnoli and Dr. Aimee Moulin

Sacramento

Bait-and-switch

“These 5 sites will host the first of Sacramento’s new homeless shelters and tiny homes,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 19)

The mayor’s so-called homeless master plan turns out to be a bait-and-switch where we’re being sold a citywide plan but we’re actually buying a scheme to move the homeless from the River District into North Sacramento to make way for private development. Making one district carry the burden while another makes a profit is inequitable. I hope that members of the council who earnestly want to help our unhoused will put a stop to this.

Stuart Gow

Sacramento

Fee on carbon

“Wildfires, drought and blackouts: California’s climate change nightmare is already here,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 22)

We’re experiencing the fallout from climate change firsthand with drought, wildfires, poor air quality and rising temperatures. If we take no action, trends indicate Sacramento will be facing temperatures of 128 degrees and up by 2040 or sooner. The most impactful thing we can is to support a national policy placing a price on carbon. As over 3,500 economists on both sides of the aisle agree, carbon fee and dividend “offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”

Jill Peterson

Carmichael

Quality of life

“Wildfires, drought and blackouts: California’s climate change nightmare is already here,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 22)

It’s difficult to wrap our minds around the enormity of the climate crisis and our active role in this catastrophe. Yet, our everyday quality of life has already been impacted significantly. My husband and I love to eat dinner on our back patio, but we have been unable to do so for most of the summer due to extreme heat, unseasonable winds or smoke. It causes me great sorrow to think that my grandchildren may never know the joy of eating outside on a warm summer evening. Do we have the willpower to change our ways?

Patricia Pavone

Sacramento

Lobby electeds

“California’s top Democrats took money from big oil and gas. Then climate legislation died,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23)

Most Americans want our government to take strong action on climate change. California leaders are lobbied by big companies with big money every day, yet constituents can lobby, too. Write your elected representatives. Tell them your worries about the climate. Tell them you want strong policies that keep fossil fuels in the ground. We have thousands and millions of votes. Lobbyists have money, but only one vote per person.

Edith Thacher

Sacramento

Support students

“Back to basics: The unusual challenges facing California students as schools reopen,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 18)

Sitting at home in front of a computer is not an ideal setting for any 6-year-old to learn how to read. However, the long-term academic consequences of remote learning, if not remedied, have the potential to be much larger for students with less resources at home and for those whose caregivers do not speak the language used at school. Research shows that high quality English instruction at school is critical for future academic success and other positive cognitive outcomes. Schools must provide additional support to young students with less academic support at home.

Dr. David Giguere

Developmental Psychologist, Sacramento State

Assist asylum seekers

“Supreme Court halts reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23)

The “Migrant Protection Protocols,” aka “Remain in Mexico,” forced thousands of non-Mexican asylum-seekers to wait in dangerous border cities for months while applying for protection in the U.S. There are reports of hundreds of people being kidnapped, assaulted or raped when pushed into these brutal conditions. In Mexico, asylum seekers encounter the same dangerous conditions that initially forced them to flee their home country. We cannot return to this inhumane program. Asylum seekers should have fair, safe access to our immigration courts.

Natalia Montserrat Osorio-Elizondo

Sacramento

Don’t risk recall

“Why I’m voting yes on recall of CA Governor Gavin Newsom,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 25)

Ruben Navarrette has decided that voters should vote to recall Newsom because he deserves it. This ignores the question of what will result if we do so. There may be one Republican replacement candidate who could do an adequate job as governor – but that candidate would then be in the position of appointing a new senator should one of those seats become vacant. I’m not willing to risk that. A recall was intended for malfeasance, not mere buffoonery.

John Gamber

Davis