Rachel Nichols asks Kings forward Harrison Barnes about trade rumors on ESPN’s ‘The Jump’

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) passes to Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) in the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings forward Harrison Barnes addressed recent trade rumors on Thursday’s episode of “The Jump,” telling ESPN’s Rachel Nichols he is focused on helping his current team bring winning basketball back to Sacramento.

Barnes appeared on the show to discuss the Kings’ recent winning streak and his latest community outreach efforts, but Nichols also asked about his name surfacing in trade rumors.

“Coming into the NBA, you know those are conversations you’re going to have every deadline, every offseason, regardless of how good your team is doing,” Barnes said. “It’s always nice to be appreciated for your play, but right now my focus is on Sacramento. That’s all I can control at this point and trying to be the best I can for this organization and my teammates.”

The Kings (12-12) are ninth in the Western Conference as they prepare to entertain the Orlando Magic (9-16) on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. They are ninth in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors.

Barnes, 28, is having a career year in his ninth season out of North Carolina. The versatile 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward is averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season while shooting career highs of 49.1% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

There could be considerable interest in Barnes among top playoff contenders if Kings general manager Monte McNair is willing to listen to offers. Boston Celtics fans and the Boston sports media have already identified Barnes as a top potential target for Celtics president Danny Ainge as the March 25 trade deadline approaches.

The Celtics will likely be looking to add a piece using the team’s $28.5 million traded player exception from the deal that sent Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets. Barnes is making $22.2 million this season in the second year of a four-year, $85 million deal.

Ainge recently said Boston’s biggest need is “shooting with size.” Barnes might be just what the Celtics are looking for to complement Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but it’s unclear if the Kings will be willing to part with him.

In addition to his strong play for the Kings this season, Barnes also seems to be at the top of his game in terms of his work in the community. He recently announced he is partnering with Goalsetter, a Black-owned kids and family finance app, to start $40 savings accounts for 500 kids from the Build.Black Coalition in Sacramento and TL Marsalis Elementary School in Dallas.