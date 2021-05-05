With a nod toward Major League Soccer, Republic FC changes the name of their stadium

Sacramento Republic FC is still aiming to move into MLS. The club made as much clear Wednesday with the announcement that its stadium will now be called Heart Health Park, replacing the Papa Murphy’s Park name immediately.

In the news release announcing the change, the team alluded to the support of insurer Western Health Advantage, which is paying for the sponsorship, as proof that “Republic FC continues to affirm Major League Soccer’s decision to select Sacramento as an expansion club.”

The move into MLS is under serious doubt, as lead investor Ron Burkle backed out of a deal to buy the franchise in late February, citing rising costs. Burkle purchased Michael Jackson’s Neverland ranch for $22 million last year. The team has regrouped and is recruiting potential suitors, owner Kevin Nagle has said.

The stadium renaming could be considered a direct appeal to MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who has repeatedly said the team needs strong corporate ties in order to move up from USL Championship.

“Home field advantage is not just about our stadium on game day, but the people and communities throughout the region every day. Our mission is to make Sacramento an incredible place to live, work and play, includes prioritizing the health of our family, friends and neighbors,” Nagle said in a news release.

The team heralded Heart Health Park as a first in the sports world, a collaborative effort to call attention to the importance of community health. On game days, concession stands will offer heart-healthy selections in addition to the usual ballpark food. The entire staff will be CPR certified.

Beyond game days, the team will open Heart Health Park for public workouts with fitness instructors, incorporate CPR certification into its youth soccer programming, and work with nonprofits to promote an active lifestyle.

“With this gift from Western Health Advantage and Republic FC, fans will be reminded about how important heart health is to community well-being every time they think about soccer and sports in Sacramento,” said Jessica Lannom, executive director of the American Heart Association’s Sacramento Division. “Heart Health Park reaffirms that we can make the healthy choice an easy choice, and that together we can do our part to improve health outcomes for all.”

The team’s first game at the newly renamed Heart Health Park is May 12 against Las Vegas Lights FC. It’s also the first regular-season home game with fans in more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.