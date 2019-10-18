Kings legend Jerry Reynolds is guest speaker for Sac State basketball Hall of Fame tip off

Jerry Reynolds has been summoned to do what he does best.

Speak. Charm. Inspire.

Reynolds has won many hats since his arrival in Sacramento as a Kings assistant coach in 1985, including front-office man, television personality and general good-will hoops ambassador.





He will be the guest speaker for Sacramento State’s Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Banquet on campus on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.





Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I’ll try not to mispronounce names,” Reynolds said recently with a hearty laugh.

Jack Heron and Joel Jones will be inducted into the school’s basketball Hall of Fame, and Paul Hayes, Rob Richards and Monte White will be inducted into the Hornets’ Coaches Circle, a wing of the Hall of Fame that honors area coaches who graduated from the school.

Jones enjoyed a 14-year professional playing career overseas after playing shooting guard for the Hornets from 2001-04, earning All-Big Sky Conference honors in two seasons.

Heron will be inducted in memoriam. He is the longest-tenured men’s coach in Sac State hoops history at 15 years, his 196 victories the most in program history. He also played for Sac State in 1949-50, the program’s second team, earning team MVP honors.

White played at Sac State in 1965-66, Richards was an assistant at Sac State from 1993-97 and Hayes got a sense he would become a coach during his time as a student at Sac State in the 1980s, and then he became a great one with stops at Johnson High, Woodland and Woodcreek, where he won Sac-Joaquin Section and CIF Northern California championships and earned Bee Coach of the Year honors in 2017.





Richards coached at Johnson, West Campus and Antelope, where he won league and section championships before stepping down last season. Richards enjoyed his coaching stop at Sac State under Don Newman, who died last fall.





And White? Where was it he did not coach? He had stops near and far from 1967 through last season – Bella Vista, Rio Americano, Kennedy, Bear River, Sierra College, Del Oro, North and South Tahoe and Truckee. He knew basketball would be his life after watching Wilt Chamberlain play an NBA game at Sacramento High School in the 1960s.



