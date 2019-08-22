Prep football preview: A look at the top wideouts and tight ends in the Sacramento area

These are the Sacramento-area high school football players to watch for in 2019 The Bee's Joe Davidson lists the Sacramento high school football players to watch out for in 2019. See if your team's top players made the list. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee's Joe Davidson lists the Sacramento high school football players to watch out for in 2019. See if your team's top players made the list.

Someone’s catching the ball, or blocking at tight and, or both.

Bubble screens or bombs, it’s wise to have hands and wheels in order to compete. Football at all levels is often defined by the guys throwing the ball. The Sacramento region has long been a haven for top-notch tight ends and receivers, some of whom have reached the NFL.

Some are on the recruiting radar this season to play in college, others figure to get there and some may well be playing their final games.

The Bee breaks down 20 targets of note, based on observation, coaching input and recruiting profiles.

Luke Afato, Yuba City, 6-2, 210, Sr.

Also a superb linebacker, Afato keys the program’s best team in years.

Elijhah Badger, Folsom, 6-2, 200, Sr.

The national recruit stretches defenses and craves to compete for two-time defending state champions.

Michael Brown, Vacaville, 6-4, 230, Sr.

One of the state’s top baseball players – he will get drafted – is a big target and also a force as a DE.

Anthony Chideme-Alfaro, Jesuit, 6-0, 165, Sr.

The Marauders always seem to have a speedster with hands and drive.

Javi Daniels, Inderkum, 5-8, 175, Sr.

The Tigers get the ball to speeders in the wing-T, and Daniels fits the bill again.

Jaxon Horn, Nevada Union, 6-1, 190, Jr.

The next star attraction for the storied Miners expects to get the program back on track.

C.J. Hutton, Folsom, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Deceptively quick and explosive, Hutton can run it, catch it and dazzle on returns.

Avant Jacobs, Oak Ridge, 5-9, 170, Sr.

A three-year starter, Jacobs has big-play ability and also excels on defense in the secondary.

Luke Jones, Christian Brothers, 5-10, 175, Sr.

He gives QB Jacob Stewart a short and deep threat as CB will throw a ton.

Marcelo Lopez, Galt, 6-3, 225, Sr.

One of the top players for the program this decade or any decade, Lopez caught 10 touchdowns in 2018.

DeShawn Lynch, Folsom, 6-3, 245, Sr.

Also a defensive lineman national recruit, Lynch is a site to behold in the open field with the ball.

Peter O’Brien, Colfax, 6-2, 205, Sr.

He dazzled in the section championship win over Colfax and returns bigger and better.

Ty Peterson, Granite Bay, 6-1, 170, Sr.

A two-year starter for a program riding a 20-year playoff streak, Peterson will reach the end zone.

Savion Ponce, Rio Americano, 5-8, 170, Sr.

Not only does he catch balls from Mitchell Dixon, he plays on defense and special teams.

Amir Roberson, Sacramento, 5-11, 185, Sr.

The Dragons have been a playoff regular in part because they throw the ball - a ton.

Max Rodarte, Capital Christian, 6-0, 180, Sr.

The Cougars’ top playmaker comes from a football family used to winning.

Ian Simpson, Whitney, 6-3, 235, Sr.

Simpson can run, catch and block and aims to turn an 0-10 season into a winner.

Tommy Spencer, Roseville, 6-5, 250, Sr.

Oregon State commit is the next big recruit gem for the Tigers.

Kyle Deloney-Spencer, Rio Linda, 6-0, 195, Sr.

A superb blocking TE, Deloney-Spencer also plays in the secondary and punts for the CIF state champ.

Cobe Weeks, Granite Bay, 6-3, 205, Sr.

A team captain, Weeks is a grinder of a TE who also plays LB and leads by emphatic example.

Others: Kendall Allen, Vacaville Christian; Mason Becker, Rocklin; Michael Briscoe, Vacaville; Chris Delaloye, Western Sierra; Mohamed Feika, Capital Christian; Augustus Gedney, Amador; Michael Hardey, Franklin; Dalton Heikes, Union Mine; Jayden Meneghetti, Folsom; Harin Rogers, Highlands; Cooper Schults, Jesuit; Jackson Stephen, Bella Vist; Jake Wheeler, El Camino, Wonya Williams, Sheldon.

Who’d we miss? Email us a name with thoughts to jdavidson@sacbee.com.