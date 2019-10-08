Special performances and record pick-six punctuate wild prep football Friday

Folsom’s Elijhah Badger made a stunning one-handed grab Friday. Brian Baer/Special to The Bee

Friday was a night for special teams excellence on the regional high school front and a pick-six effort for the ages.

Be it timely field goals, blue chippers downing punts at the 1-yard line or a record interception return for a touchdown, kickers, national recruits and unsung sorts had their moments as league races tightened with the playoffs looming next month.

On Friday, Oscar Rivas made a 15-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to lift Laguna Creek past Burbank 24-21, moving the Cardinals to 4-2 overall and preventing Burbank from winning its first game.

Dylan Garcia, a linebacker who plays every down, had enough energy to hammer home a 44-yard field goal with 18 seconds to play to give Colfax a 10-7 win over Foothill, moving the defending and injury-depleted Pioneer Valley Conference champions to 4-2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Amid top-ranked Folsom’s 42-20 win over Rocklin was Elijhah Badger downed a punt inside the 1 in an all-out effort play. The national recruit also dazzled with a one-handed 84-yard touchdown catch from Jake Reithmeier.





Speaking of special teams, Rocklin has two boomers in kicker Cole Becker and punter Woody Brennan.

And then there was Dylan Overstreet.

The Casa Roble junior returned from a shoulder injury Friday and then returned an interception against Mira Loma 108 yards for a touchdown, dodging and weaving people along the way.

He tied the state record with two others for the longest interception return, according to CalHi Sports, and he broke the Northern California record of 106 yards set by Earl Hanibal of since-closed Norte Del Rio High of Sacramento against Foothill in 1973.

Paul Roberson of Capital Christian returned an interception 105 yards against Highlands in 2007.

Overstreet is a playmaker for Casa Roble, quick and versatile.

“He’s one of the most talented kids I’ve been around,” Rams coach Chris Horner said. “He’s not a prima dona. He’s down to earth, one of the hardest working guys in practice, takes care of business in the classroom, an all-around good kid.”

As for the 108-yard pick six, Horner said, “I’ve never seen anything like that. The convoy of blocking downfield was pretty cool to watch.”

Injuries factor in Top 20 rankings

Injuries are taking a toll on teams, including those in The Bee’s Top 20.

During Friday’s game against Folsom, No. 3 Rocklin lost receiver Grayson Barnes with a broken collarbone and running back Joseph Martinez to a fractured elbow.

When Martinez was placed on a stretcher, both teams took a knee. Before he was wheeled to the ambulance, the entire Rocklin team hustled over to offer well wishes in a moving scene of team unity.

Piland pain in Rocklin

Rocklin lineman Bobby Piland dislocated a finger that pointed sideways, and three times the stout sophomore set it back into place and insisted on playing. Piland played two more snaps, drive-blocking players, before team doctors overruled and said he must come out, fearing a spiral fracture or nerve damage. Piland has neither. He played just six snaps and expects to play this week against Grant.

Maronic misery

Bear River’s gritty and versatile senior Tre Maronic suffered a broken collarbone against Center, gutted out a play and then knew he had to call it a night, the pain too much to tolerate.

Bear River coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie told their leader that they were pulling for him and that they admired his courage. Maronic will not require surgery and hopes to make a return for the playoffs.

Blist is best

Lost amid the discussion of area Coach of the Year discussion is the work being done in El Dorado by Jacob Bist.

He’s the first-year head coach at Union Mine, taking over the program from his father, Chic, who died after a courageous battle with cancer earlier this season. Defending Sierra Valley Conference champion Union Mine beat Rosemont 34-33 to move to 4-2, saying later that “it’s still my Dad’s team. He did a great job.”





So is the son.

Off to Arizona State

Grant lineman Omarr Norman-Lott has given a verbal pledge to attend Arizona State on scholarship. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior is the latest national recruit lineman to come out of Grant. Lineman teammate Isaiah Tupou, a 6-3, 315-pound senior, has received offers from BYU, Pac-12 schools and Sacramento State.

The beat goes on

With Keppel High of Alhambra and Compton of Centennial halting losing streaks in Southern California of 44 and 39 games, respectively, Bella Vista’s 40-game skid is the longest current such run in the state. The Broncos vow to not endure a fourth successive 0-10 season.





Volleyball: Rocklin moves up

Rocklin moves up to No. 2 after taking down previous No. 2 Oak Ridge and No. 9 Whitney.

Both games went to five sets. In a sea of blue, Rocklin football players wore skin-tight volleyball jerseys and watched their school beat crosstown rival Whitney in a thriller. At 5-0 in Sierra Foothill League play, Rocklin is in position to win region’s most competitive conference for the second straight season.

Nevada Union improved to 4-0 in Foothill Valley League play with a sweep over previously third-ranked Lincoln. The Miners played a complete game with Faith Menary leading the offense with a team high 17 kills while Kendall Hughes had 27 assists. Kailee McLaughlin led the defense with eight blocks.

Rio Americano senior Paige Gwantley has pledged her commitment to play beach volleyball at Colorado Mesa University. Gwaltney is third on her team in kills with 264 and first in digs with 136.

St. Francis setter Ellie Eichhorn announced that she will attend Air Force and play indoor volleyball. She leads her team in assists with 348. She joins Alexa Edwards (Pacific) and Jesiree Moral (Fresno Pacific) as college-committed players on the area’s No. 1 team.

The Bee’s Top 20

Football

1. Folsom (5-1)

2. Inderkum (6-0)

3. Rocklin (5-2)

4. Oak Ridge (4-2)

5. Monterey Trail (5-1)

6. Elk Grove (5-1)

7. Davis (5-1)

8. Capital Christian (5-2)

9. Cosumnes Oaks (6-1)

10. Vacaville (4-2)

11. Del Oro (4-2)

12. Granite Bay (4-3)

13. Center (6-0)

14. Pleasant Grove (4-2)

15. Rio Linda (5-1)

16. Lincoln (4-2)

17. Whitney (3-4)

18. Placer (4-2)

19. Vista del Lago (6-1)

20. Bear River (5-1)

Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Amador (5-0), Antelope (3-4), Bradshaw Christian (4-2), Casa Roble (3-3), Christian Brothers (4-2), Colfax (4-2), East Nicolaus (4-1), Highlands (6-0), Jesuit (2-4), Laguna Creek (4-2), Liberty Ranch (2-3), Nevada Union (4-2), Oakmont (5-1), Ponderosa (3-3), Rosemont (5-1), Roseville (5-2), Union Mine (4-2).

Volleyball

1. St. Francis (25-0)

2. Rocklin (17-8)

3. Oak Ridge (23-5)

4. Cosumnes Oaks (20-6)

5. Nevada Union (31-6)

6. Lincoln (14-5)

7. Christian Brothers (20-8)

8. Rio Americano (24-9)

9. Whitney (13-9)

10. Del Oro (12-11)

11. Woodcreek (14-7)

12. Vacaville (17-3)

13. Vanden (15-1)

14. Pioneer (31-5)

15. Oakmont (12-7)

16. Pleasant Grove (8-8)

17. Ponderosa (11-10)

18. Colfax (15-11)

19. Bear River (14-8)

20. River Valley (9-3)

Football schedule

All Friday games start between 7-7:30 p.m.

Pioneer at Casa Roble, Thursday

Sacramento at Capital Christian

Christian Brothers vs. El Camino

Rio Americano at Del Campo

Antelope at Woodcreek

Inderkum at River Valley

Bella Vista at Yuba City

Franklin at Cosumnes Oaks

Pleasant Grove at Davis

Lincoln at Ponderosa

Nevada Union at Oakmont

Rio Linda at Placer

Mesa Verde at Dixon

Woodland vs. Mira Loma

Corodva vs. Florin

Valley at Natomas

Laguna Creek vs. McClatchy

Monterey Trail at Kennedy

Burbank at River City

Bear River at Lindhurst

Center at Foothill

Colfax at Marysville

Western Sierra at Delta

Valley Christian at Woodland Christian

Highlands at Golden Sierra

Rio Vista at San Juan

Vacaville Christian at Linden

Vanden at Vacaville

Wood at Armijo

Bradshaw Christian at Galt

Rosemont at El Dorado

Liberty Ranch at Union Mine

Foresthill a Encina, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Elk Grove at Jesuit, Saturday, 1 p.m.