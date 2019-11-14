Playoff games are tighter than blowout years of the past as football fun heads into second week

In years past, there were a lot of brutal opening-night scores to kick off the high school football playoffs.

A No. 16 seed would often get plowed under by seven touchdowns to a No. 1 seed. Before last season, the Sac-Joaquin Section tweaked the brackets from 16-team fields to six 12-team brackets for Divisions I through VI.

The top four seeds in each division had an opening bye, meaning more competitive openers and fewer overall games in an era where there is concern that 16 total games is too many. Two years ago under the previous format, the first round included 21 games with a running clock, when a game had a margin of 35 or more points in the fourth quarter. This time, there were six such games, matching last season’s first-round total.

Seeds 5-8 won 17 games and lost eight under the new format last week. Six leagues went unbeaten in the first round, headed by the Pioneer Valley league, which went 3-0 behind Colfax (beating Union Mine) and Foothill (topping Liberty Ranch) as lower seeds and Bear River taking out Highlands as a higher seed.

The Sierra Foothill League has five teams remaining after a 2-1 showing and with Division I top seeds Folsom and Oak Ridge not playing and D-II top-ranked Rocklin also idle. SFL member Del Oro lost to Turlock in D-I.

And there were thrillers. In D-III, No. 9-seeded Antelope topped No. 8 Ponderosa on a 60-yard touchdown from Quincy Gallon to Leondre Huerta-Moore, and No. 5 Vista del Lago beat No. 12 River Valley 14-13 on a late Nick Goodwin-to-Carson King touchdown strike.

In D-V, No. 9 Colfax beat No. 8 Union Mine 42-38 when Travyn Heimann hit Juliono Martello in the closing seconds for a scoring play.

JOED PICKS THE PREPS

So we went a so-so 9-3 last week in guessing and predicting playoff openers, a percentage that might register a bit of good fortune in Las Vegas for NFL Sunday wagers, but had my lady at home muttering, “You did what? Is that a thing?”

Here’s a thing: More playoff rounds (ranking is division seeding).

Division I

No. 8 Edison (10-1) at No. 1 Folsom (9-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Folsom coaches saw Edison beat Lincoln in an opener and came away impressed. This figures to be a fast and fun show with athletes galore, including the passing hookup of Jake Reithmeier to Elijhah Badger, C.J. Hutton, Daniyel Ngata and DeShawn Lynch. Folsom rolled Edison 64-28 last season and seeks its 10th successive trip to a section final.

We think we know: Folsom 45-24

No. 5 Monterey Trail (10-1) at No. 4 St. Mary’s (6-4)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: The running game of Monterey Trail with Caleb Ramsuer, Otha Williams, Prophet Brown and others takes is contrasted by the pass-heavy schemes of the Rams of Stockton, headed by quarterback Noah May, who aims to get his team to a section semifinal for the sixth straight season.

We think we know: Monterey Trail 28-27

No. 6 Davis (10-1) at No. 3 Inderkum (10-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Inderkum has won 38 consecutive regular-season games and has started 10-0 in three successive seasons while Davis last started 10-0 in 1983 and went a no-fun 0-10 just two years ago. Davis has size and power with speed elements and Inderkum isn’t as big but is fast and experienced.

We think we know: Davis 28-27

No. 7 Turlock (9-2) at No. 2 Oak Ridge (8-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Oak Ridge beat Turlock in the playoffs last season 27-9 and watched the Bulldogs take out Del Oro last week. Justin Lamson has excelled at QB for the Trojans.

We think we know: Oak Ridge 35-21

Division II

No. 1 Rocklin (7-3) at No. 9 Whitney (5-6)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Rocklin cannot host any playoff games but will still pack nearby Whitney in what should be another thriller to match the regular-season Quarry Bowl vibe, won by Rocklin.

We think we know: Rocklin 24-17

No. 5 Central Catholic (6-5_ at No. 5 Jesuit (5-5)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Storyline: The programs have met only once in the playoffs, with Jesuit winning 42-21 in 2016. Two of the best people and coaches in the business square off with Marlon Blanton hosting Roger Canepa. Jesuit has rolled of late.

We think we know: Jesuit 35-31

No. 6 Elk Grove (7-4) at No. 3 Vacaville (8-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Elk Grove will be short-handed due to ejections from last week’s win over Oakmont, and the Thundering Herd either respond big a year after eliminating Vacaville, or it’s season over. Both teams live to run the ball.

We think we know: Elk Grove 28-27

No. 7 Granite Bay (5-6) at No. 2 Cosumnes Oaks (7-3)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Granite Bay is getting healthier and CO is eager for its first section semifinal appearance. It’s the Sierra Foothill League vs. the Delta here, with no shortage of playmakers.

We think we know: Cosumnes Oaks 27-24

Division III

No. 9 Antelope (6-5) at No. 1 Capital Christian (8-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: It got chippy last season when these teams played, including in the postseason as Capital Christian went on to take the section banner. No need for chippy here. These teams are plenty good already.

We think we know: Capital Christian 35-28

No. 5 Vista del Lago (9-2) at No. 4 Manteca (8-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Both teams run with power, VDL with Ethan Menezez, the area’s leading rusher, and Manteca with Trabron Russell.

We think we know: Manteca 24-21

No. 6 Roseville (7-4) at No. 3 Buhach Colony (10-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Roseville seeks its first semifinal appearance since 1991 and impressed last week and BC has its third 10-0 team since 2012. Both are run-heavy teams.

We think we know: Buhach Colony 24-23

No. 10 Yuba City (7-4) at No. 2 Placer (8-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Placer beat YC in the playoffs a year ago but YC has a host of new faces in the meeting of the most catchy mascot: Hillmen hosting Honkers. Placer is battle-tested.

We think we know: Placer 35-30

Division IV

No. 8 Vanden (6-5) at No. 1 Rio Linda (8-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: The defending section champion Knights have two game-breakers in Abraham Banks and Cameron Skattebo, while Vanden seeks its first section semifinal showing since 1995. Favor experience.

We think we know: Rio Linda 30-28

No. 6 Merced (6-5) at No. 3 Casa Roble (7-3)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Merced has tradition dating back to the early 1970s and so does Casa Roble. The Rams have balance on offense and a game-changer in DE Brad Rankin.

We think we know: Casa Roble 35-27

Division V

No. 9 Colfax (8-3) at No. 1 Center (10-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: Center steamed Colfax 50-0 in Week 10 and hasn’t slowed down a bit. Michael Wortham of the Cougars is a Bee Player of the Year candidate.

We think we know: Center 42-17

No. 12 Los Banos (6-5) at No. 4 Bradshaw Christian (8-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: BC has a surplus of hard-charging backs, including Evan Zeppieri and Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes, in rushing for 3,506 yards and 42 scores this season.

We think we know: Bradshaw Christian 28-14

No. 6 Rosemont (8-2) at No. 3 Amador (9-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Storyline: The Buffaloes of Sutter Creek and coach Bill Baker have another powerhouse, much like their 14-2 team of 2016 that win a small-school NorCal title. Rosemont RB Zion Geddeon won’t be an easy tackle for Amador, however.

We think we know: Amador 35-21