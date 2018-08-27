Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) catches a 7-yard touchdown pass while defended by Jesuit Marauders Spencer Vigil (11) in the second quarter as the Folsom Bulldogs hosted the Jesuit Marauders on Friday, August 24, 2018.
Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) catches a 7-yard touchdown pass while defended by Jesuit Marauders Spencer Vigil (11) in the second quarter as the Folsom Bulldogs hosted the Jesuit Marauders on Friday, August 24, 2018. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee
Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) catches a 7-yard touchdown pass while defended by Jesuit Marauders Spencer Vigil (11) in the second quarter as the Folsom Bulldogs hosted the Jesuit Marauders on Friday, August 24, 2018. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

SFL is hot, but the weather is not, this week in The Bee’s Top 20 football rankings

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

August 27, 2018 03:55 AM

The second week of high school football offered up a full menu of games, and something unexpected: pleasant evening weather.

People reaching for hoodies and windbreakers by halftime? What gives? It’s supposed to be hot August nights, but unseasonably cool conditions made for a festive fall feel around the region with more of the same forecast for this week.

There were subtle changes to the Top 20 with additions on the Bubble-Team collection. The top of these rankings show a distinct Sierra Foothill League flavor.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s Top 20 with a peek at bubble teams. Keep in mind that the Top 20 are not standings, meaning teams with losses will be ranked ahead of those without any as we heavily factor in strength of schedule.

From the weekend:

How Folsom bounced back big

How an alum handed it to his old school

How coaches impact programs

The Bee’s Prep of the Week poll

The Bee’s Top 20

Previous week’s ranking in parentheses

1. Folsom (1) 1-1

The Bulldogs are back with their familiar bite and snarl, devouring previous No. 2 Jesuit 51-14 in allowing the first and final touchdowns with a lot of fireworks in between. CJ Hutton is fast: He jetted 95 yards for a kickoff score.

2. Oak Ridge (3) 2-0

The Trojans are so deep that the coaches even rave about backup quarterback Justin Lamson, who can thread it and run it in spell of starter Matt Jenner, one of the region’s very best.

3. Del Oro (4) 2-0

The Golden Eagles are rolling, thanks to Carson Jarratt, Dawson Hurst and a burner who goes by “Rocket” in Johnny Guzman, who earned MVP honors in an Honor Bowl victory over Oak Grove, 58-20.

4. Placer (5) 2-0

The Hillmen haven’t been this highly ranked in years, but they’re worthy. Coach Joey Montoya won his 100th game with Placer, his alma mater, beating Whitney, 42-28.

5. Inderkum (6) 2-0

The Tigers weren’t sure how good they would be a month ago. They’re good, really good, and they’ll find out more against Sacramento at Hughes Stadium.

6. Monterey Trail (7) 2-0

The Mustangs are tough and physical, leading bruised San Ramon Valley players to say in admiration, “They’re mean!”

7. Jesuit (2) 0-1

The Marauders could not keep up with Folsom, but remember how they also peeled off a 10-game winning streak after an early loss to the Bulldogs in 2017.

8. Capital Christian (10) 2-0

The Cougars are beaming with an emphatic fast start and eager for a rematch shot against storied Grant, having lost to the Pacers 19-0 last fall.

9. Grant (9) 1-1

There’s no shame losing to The Fresno Bee’s No. 1 team, Central, 54-9 after it was 14-6 at the half. The shame might be in falling to 1-2, however.

10. Antelope (8) 1-1

The Titans are piping mad, having lost a four-touchdown lead in falling to upstart Lincoln, 35-27. Next is Folsom.

11. Rocklin (12) 1-1

The Thunder bounced back from a last-play loss to Antelope to throttle a good Franklin team, 44-7. Cade Wyant impressed again.

12. Granite Bay (11) 0-2

The Grizzlies need points. They have managed just one field goal in two outings and now take on an irked Jesuit outfit.

13. Sheldon (13) 1-1

The Huskies led gritty Burbank big, then used a late stand to hold on, 40-39. No wonder coaches fret in a game that’s all about fun.

14. River Valley (15) 2-0

The Falcons slugged past River City 21-7 behind Dawson McPeak, whose GPA can stand up to anyone’s anywhere. A true leader.

15. Elk Grove (16) 0-1

The Thundering Herd were idle, having lost their opener at Inderkum. Next is a defending CIF State champion: Serra of San Mateo.

16. Christian Brothers (17) 2-0

The Falcons have earned every ounce of the fast start, inching past Burbank in an opener and exhaling when a last-play field goal missed to hold off Pleasant Grove, 26-25.

17. Bear River (18) 2-0

The Bruins are leaving teams in ruins. Sorry, couldn’t resist rhyme. Bear River rolled El Dorado 54-7 in a home opener behind leader Calder Kunde.

18. Sacramento (14) 0-2

The Dragons are winless, looking for answers on offense but relatively pleased with the defense. Inderkum looms.

19. Casa Roble (19) 2-0

The Rams rolled Rio Americano 41-20 with a balanced offense and just enough defense. That’s a good formula.

20. Lincoln (-) 1-1

The Zebras bounced back from an opening loss to Oak Ridge to stun Antelope 35-27 with a big rally behind QB ace Tommy Turner.

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.

This week’s schedule

All games kickoff between 7-7:30 p.m.

Top 20

No. 10 Antelope at No. 1 Folsom

No. 2 Oak Ridge at Reed

Windsor at No. 3 Del Oro

Bishop Manogue at No. 4 Placer

No. 5 Inderkum vs. No. 19 Sacramento at Hughes Stadium

No. 6 Monterey Trail at Spanish Springs

No. 12 Granite Bay at No. 7 Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

No. 8 Capital Christian at No. 9 Grant

Damonte Ranch at No. 11 Rocklin

No. 13 Sheldon at Kennedy

Franklin at No. 14 River Valley

No. 16 Christian Brothers at Vanden

No. 17 Bear River at Pershing County

No. 19 Casa Roble at Vista del Lago

Other games:

Argonaut at Hughson

Burbank at Vacaville

Central at Whitney

Del Campo at McQueen

Douglas at Union Mine

Esparto at Woodland Christian

Foresthill at Portola

Galt at Linden

Golden Sierra at Orestimba

Laguna Creek at Dublin

McClatchy at Foothill

Liberty Ranch at Amado

Natomas at Rio Vista

Oakmont at Bella Vista

Pitman vs. Pleasant Grove

Ponderosa at El Dorado

Rio Americano at Roseville

Rio Linda at Cordova

River City at Cosumnes Oaks

Rosemont at Dixon

Vacaville Christian at Delta

Valley Christian at Fort Bragg

Valley vs. Vallejo

Western Sierra at Mawell

Woodcreek at El Camino

Woodland at Davis

Yuba City at Fairfield

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.