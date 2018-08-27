SFL is hot, but the weather is not, this week in The Bee’s Top 20 football rankings

The second week of high school football offered up a full menu of games, and something unexpected: pleasant evening weather.
People reaching for hoodies and windbreakers by halftime? What gives? It’s supposed to be hot August nights, but unseasonably cool conditions made for a festive fall feel around the region with more of the same forecast for this week.
There were subtle changes to the Top 20 with additions on the Bubble-Team collection. The top of these rankings show a distinct Sierra Foothill League flavor.
Here’s a breakdown of this week’s Top 20 with a peek at bubble teams. Keep in mind that the Top 20 are not standings, meaning teams with losses will be ranked ahead of those without any as we heavily factor in strength of schedule.
From the weekend:
1. Folsom (1) 1-1
The Bulldogs are back with their familiar bite and snarl, devouring previous No. 2 Jesuit 51-14 in allowing the first and final touchdowns with a lot of fireworks in between. CJ Hutton is fast: He jetted 95 yards for a kickoff score.
2. Oak Ridge (3) 2-0
The Trojans are so deep that the coaches even rave about backup quarterback Justin Lamson, who can thread it and run it in spell of starter Matt Jenner, one of the region’s very best.
3. Del Oro (4) 2-0
The Golden Eagles are rolling, thanks to Carson Jarratt, Dawson Hurst and a burner who goes by “Rocket” in Johnny Guzman, who earned MVP honors in an Honor Bowl victory over Oak Grove, 58-20.
4. Placer (5) 2-0
The Hillmen haven’t been this highly ranked in years, but they’re worthy. Coach Joey Montoya won his 100th game with Placer, his alma mater, beating Whitney, 42-28.
5. Inderkum (6) 2-0
The Tigers weren’t sure how good they would be a month ago. They’re good, really good, and they’ll find out more against Sacramento at Hughes Stadium.
6. Monterey Trail (7) 2-0
The Mustangs are tough and physical, leading bruised San Ramon Valley players to say in admiration, “They’re mean!”
7. Jesuit (2) 0-1
The Marauders could not keep up with Folsom, but remember how they also peeled off a 10-game winning streak after an early loss to the Bulldogs in 2017.
8. Capital Christian (10) 2-0
The Cougars are beaming with an emphatic fast start and eager for a rematch shot against storied Grant, having lost to the Pacers 19-0 last fall.
9. Grant (9) 1-1
There’s no shame losing to The Fresno Bee’s No. 1 team, Central, 54-9 after it was 14-6 at the half. The shame might be in falling to 1-2, however.
10. Antelope (8) 1-1
The Titans are piping mad, having lost a four-touchdown lead in falling to upstart Lincoln, 35-27. Next is Folsom.
11. Rocklin (12) 1-1
The Thunder bounced back from a last-play loss to Antelope to throttle a good Franklin team, 44-7. Cade Wyant impressed again.
12. Granite Bay (11) 0-2
The Grizzlies need points. They have managed just one field goal in two outings and now take on an irked Jesuit outfit.
13. Sheldon (13) 1-1
The Huskies led gritty Burbank big, then used a late stand to hold on, 40-39. No wonder coaches fret in a game that’s all about fun.
14. River Valley (15) 2-0
The Falcons slugged past River City 21-7 behind Dawson McPeak, whose GPA can stand up to anyone’s anywhere. A true leader.
15. Elk Grove (16) 0-1
The Thundering Herd were idle, having lost their opener at Inderkum. Next is a defending CIF State champion: Serra of San Mateo.
16. Christian Brothers (17) 2-0
The Falcons have earned every ounce of the fast start, inching past Burbank in an opener and exhaling when a last-play field goal missed to hold off Pleasant Grove, 26-25.
17. Bear River (18) 2-0
The Bruins are leaving teams in ruins. Sorry, couldn’t resist rhyme. Bear River rolled El Dorado 54-7 in a home opener behind leader Calder Kunde.
18. Sacramento (14) 0-2
The Dragons are winless, looking for answers on offense but relatively pleased with the defense. Inderkum looms.
19. Casa Roble (19) 2-0
The Rams rolled Rio Americano 41-20 with a balanced offense and just enough defense. That’s a good formula.
20. Lincoln (-) 1-1
The Zebras bounced back from an opening loss to Oak Ridge to stun Antelope 35-27 with a big rally behind QB ace Tommy Turner.
This week’s schedule
All games kickoff between 7-7:30 p.m.
Top 20
No. 10 Antelope at No. 1 Folsom
No. 2 Oak Ridge at Reed
Windsor at No. 3 Del Oro
Bishop Manogue at No. 4 Placer
No. 5 Inderkum vs. No. 19 Sacramento at Hughes Stadium
No. 6 Monterey Trail at Spanish Springs
No. 12 Granite Bay at No. 7 Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
No. 8 Capital Christian at No. 9 Grant
Damonte Ranch at No. 11 Rocklin
No. 13 Sheldon at Kennedy
Franklin at No. 14 River Valley
No. 16 Christian Brothers at Vanden
No. 17 Bear River at Pershing County
No. 19 Casa Roble at Vista del Lago
Other games:
Argonaut at Hughson
Burbank at Vacaville
Central at Whitney
Del Campo at McQueen
Douglas at Union Mine
Esparto at Woodland Christian
Foresthill at Portola
Galt at Linden
Golden Sierra at Orestimba
Laguna Creek at Dublin
McClatchy at Foothill
Liberty Ranch at Amado
Natomas at Rio Vista
Oakmont at Bella Vista
Pitman vs. Pleasant Grove
Ponderosa at El Dorado
Rio Americano at Roseville
Rio Linda at Cordova
River City at Cosumnes Oaks
Rosemont at Dixon
Vacaville Christian at Delta
Valley Christian at Fort Bragg
Valley vs. Vallejo
Western Sierra at Mawell
Woodcreek at El Camino
Woodland at Davis
Yuba City at Fairfield
