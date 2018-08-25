Who had Friday’s best performance?
Joe Davidson

Who had the best game Friday night? Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

By Joe Davidson

August 25, 2018 01:38 PM

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week. Poll closes Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Send future nominations or players and achievements of note to jdavidson@sacbee.com. Can’t see the poll? Click here.

Folsom defeats Jesuit 51-14 in the Bulldogs' home opener on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Oak Ridge Trojans top the Vacaville Bulldogs 42-0 Friday, Aug. 24. Oak Ridge is now 2-0 on the season.

Watch highlights from Rocklin's 44-7 victory over Franklin on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Bradshaw Christian beat Durham 21-14 on Friday, August 24, 2018. Watch highlights of touchdowns, big hits and key plays.

