Who had the best game Friday night? Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Sacramento's best preps coverage? We're your end zone.
Joe Davidson is the authority on our vibrant high school sports scene, and he's running routes around the region to bring you compelling stories every day on the people, teams and issues that shape the seasons. Our coverage includes:
The only Top 20 rankings of the Sacramento area, updated weekly.
Breaking news on coaching changes, elite recruits and big games.
Live updates, polls, video highlights and photo galleries.
Your support makes our high school sports report possible. Take advantage of a 99-cents offer for your first month of access to The Sacramento Bee.
Folsom defeats Jesuit 51-14 in the Bulldogs' home opener on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
By
Oak Ridge Trojans top the Vacaville Bulldogs 42-0 Friday, Aug. 24. Oak Ridge is now 2-0 on the season.
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
Comments