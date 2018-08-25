Electric TD returns and some trickery: Vote for The Bee’s Prep Highlight of the Week

Watch the highlight reel above, and vote for The Sacramento Bee’s Prep Highlight of the Week. Poll closes at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Can’t see the poll? Click here. Head over to our Player of the Week poll to vote for the best overall performance. To have your highlight nominated in future weeks, tweet your video to @SacBee_JoeD and @sacbee_news, or email jdavidson@sacbee.com

