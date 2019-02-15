Kings’ Fox doesn’t pass up his chance in Rising Stars but sacrificed one of his strengths

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox didn’t look for his shot much in the Rising Stars game Friday night at Spectrum Center, but he certainly knew how to find his teammates.

Fox dished out a game-high 16 assists — in just 22 minutes of playing time — to help the U.S. Team defeat the World Team 161-144. Fox passed up open shots and breakaway dunks throughout the contest, opting to share with his friends instead.

Fox said he was trying to break the Rising Stars assist record of 22, set by Washington Wizards star John Wall in 2011.

“I was trying to break John’s record and get everybody involved, and ultimately just trying to win the game,” Fox said. “When you’re in a game like this and the ball is moving, that team is most likely the one that’s going to win.”

Fox dished out four assists in the first period and just kept accumulating them, sometimes in spectacular fashion. Fox was out in front in transition in the second quarter when, instead of throwing down a highlight reel dunk, he chose to bounce the ball high into the air for Atlanta Hawks rookie John Collins, who wowed the crowd with a sensational jam.

Later, Fox threw a similar bounce pass to Kings teammate Marvin Bagley III, who elevated for a sensational dunk to give the U.S. Team a 107-99 lead.

“That’s Fox,” Bagley said. “He was telling us before the game he was going to pass to us. He had some great passes, too.”

Fox attempted only two shots and finished with two points.

Bogdanovic had 15 points for the World Team, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range. He also had six assists and five rebounds.

Bagley had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists for the U.S. Team, including a show-stopping 360-degree dunk to end the game. He had another highlight-reel play early in the second quarter when he grabbed a rebound and threw down a two-handed windmill dunk.