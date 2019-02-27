Sacramento Kings

How the Kings went toe-to-toe with the NBA-leading Bucks in an overtime affair

By Noel Harris

February 27, 2019 10:04 PM

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) gathers loose ball before Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) can get to it in the second quarter in Wednesday nights NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on February 27, 2019.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) gathers loose ball before Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) can get to it in the second quarter in Wednesday nights NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on February 27, 2019. José Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) gathers loose ball before Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) can get to it in the second quarter in Wednesday nights NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on February 27, 2019. José Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Check back at sacbee.com for more.

The Kings showed some fight in their first home game in 2 1/2 weeks. However, the Milwaukee Bucks improved the NBA’s best record in coming away with a 141-140 overtime victory Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento, which trailed as many as 17 in the second half, went on a 12-4 run over the last 3:23 of the fourth quarter to force the extra frame.

The Kings had a chance to try to win it in regulation, but De’Aaron Fox couldn’t get off a game-winning shot attempt in the final 11.4 seconds.

Buddy Hield led the Kings (31-30) with 32 points.

The Bucks made 3 of 5 3-point attempts in overtime and caught a huge break when the Kings turned it over on an inbound pass while trailing by one.

Eric Bledsoe had a triple-double in leading the Bucks (47-14). He finished with 26 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

The scariest moment of the game for the Kings came with about 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Rookie big man Marvin Bagley III fell to the floor after a screen by Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. Bagley immediately grabbed his left knee, which the team said he sprained. An MRI is set for Thursday.

In November he suffered a bone bruise on the same knee and missed 11 consecutive games as a result.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

sacramento-kings

Noel Harris

Noel Harris is a sports reporter for The Sacramento Bee, with a focus on the Kings. He’s been in professional journalism for more than 18 years. His roles have included sports editor at The Modesto Bee and news editor at two smaller California newspapers, as well as online producer and copy editor.

  Comments  