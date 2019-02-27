How the Kings went toe-to-toe with the NBA-leading Bucks in an overtime affair

Check back at sacbee.com for more.





The Kings showed some fight in their first home game in 2 1/2 weeks. However, the Milwaukee Bucks improved the NBA’s best record in coming away with a 141-140 overtime victory Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento, which trailed as many as 17 in the second half, went on a 12-4 run over the last 3:23 of the fourth quarter to force the extra frame.

The Kings had a chance to try to win it in regulation, but De’Aaron Fox couldn’t get off a game-winning shot attempt in the final 11.4 seconds.

Buddy Hield led the Kings (31-30) with 32 points.

The Bucks made 3 of 5 3-point attempts in overtime and caught a huge break when the Kings turned it over on an inbound pass while trailing by one.

Eric Bledsoe had a triple-double in leading the Bucks (47-14). He finished with 26 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

The scariest moment of the game for the Kings came with about 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Rookie big man Marvin Bagley III fell to the floor after a screen by Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. Bagley immediately grabbed his left knee, which the team said he sprained. An MRI is set for Thursday.

In November he suffered a bone bruise on the same knee and missed 11 consecutive games as a result.