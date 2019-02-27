Sacramento Kings

Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III injures his left knee during game against the Bucks

By Jason Anderson

February 27, 2019 10:16 PM

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, center, is helped off the floor after injuring his left knee late in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, center, is helped off the floor after injuring his left knee late in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. José Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com

Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III went down with what appeared to be a potentially serious left knee injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team announced that Bagley sprained his knee and would not return to the game. An MRI has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Bagley was guarding Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo when he ran into a screen set by Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. Bagley immediately crumbled to the floor, clutching his knee and writhing in pain.

Concerned teammates and the team’s medical staff rushed to Bagley’s side when Kings coach Dave Joerger called a timeout with 19.3 seconds remaining in the third period. After about 90 seconds, Bagley was helped to his feet.

Bagley limped off the floor with his arms around the shoulders of teammates Kosta Koufos and Harry Giles, putting minimal weight on his left leg. He was led to the locker room for further examination.

