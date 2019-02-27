Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III injures his left knee during game against the Bucks

Come back to sacbee.com for more on this developing story.

Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III went down with what appeared to be a potentially serious left knee injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team announced that Bagley sprained his knee and would not return to the game. An MRI has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Bagley was guarding Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo when he ran into a screen set by Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. Bagley immediately crumbled to the floor, clutching his knee and writhing in pain.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Concerned teammates and the team’s medical staff rushed to Bagley’s side when Kings coach Dave Joerger called a timeout with 19.3 seconds remaining in the third period. After about 90 seconds, Bagley was helped to his feet.

Bagley limped off the floor with his arms around the shoulders of teammates Kosta Koufos and Harry Giles, putting minimal weight on his left leg. He was led to the locker room for further examination.