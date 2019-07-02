Video captures memorable moment between Kings great Chris Webber and Harry Giles III

Watch Chris Webber, Harry Giles III share warm moment Sacramento Kings great Chris Webber and talented forward Harry Giles III shake hands, embrace in tunnel. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Kings great Chris Webber and talented forward Harry Giles III shake hands, embrace in tunnel.

Harry Giles III took to social media late Monday night to share his feelings after The Sacramento Bee captured video footage of a special moment between him and Kings great Chris Webber.

Giles and Webber were seen talking in the tunnel leading back to the locker room following the Kings’ 81-77 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Day 1 of the California Classic at Golden 1 Center. The Bee’s video shows a soulful handshake and a warm embrace between Giles and Webber, current and former Kings who share some striking similarities.

The video was viewed more than 30,000 times in the first three hours after it was posted on Twitter with tens of thousands of additional views in the hours after it was retweeted by Giles, one of the team’s most popular young players.

“A moment that I’ve been waiting on & I’m sure a lot of you have too,” Giles tweeted. “Finally got to meet my twin lol! You can’t tell in the video but the energy and love in that hug was deep! Felt like one of those hugs you get from somebody that has your back.”

Webber was in Sacramento to host a career mentoring session and attend the Kings’ summer league game against the Warriors. Webber averaged 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 377 games for the Kings over six-plus seasons, leading the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2002. The Kings retired Webber’s jersey in 2009. Earlier this year, Webber was named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, although he was not chosen for induction.

Giles, 21, is entering his second NBA season. He averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes per game as a rookie. The Kings have chosen to bring Giles along slowly after his career was nearly crippled by knee injuries, but his per-36-minute averages of 17.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists are very close to Webber’s career averages.

The similarities don’t stop there. Giles operates in the high post, drains elbow jumpers and makes exquisite passes, all with mannerisms that are often reminiscent of Webber. Some of Webber’s former teammates who are still with the organization started making comparisons in 2017-18, when Giles practiced with the team but did not play in what amounted to a redshirt season.

Webber has heard about these similarities for well over a year. As he made his way out of the arena Monday night, he was asked what he sees in Giles.

“I see a great kid and I see a lot of talent,” Webber told The Bee. “I think his IQ is off the charts and I think he can put it all together. He’s really good and I see stuff, but it’s about him. He can surpass anything I’ve done. It’s only about him now. I played so long ago. I like his game. Put it that way. So hopefully there are similarities because I really like his game.”