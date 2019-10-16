Kings guard Buddy Hield unloads, saying team must make a better offer or else

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) attempts to steal the ball from Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay, left, in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Kings guard Buddy Hield said he feels undervalued by the organization and hinted he might demand a trade if the team doesn’t bring a better offer to the table before Monday’s deadline for rookie-scale extensions.

Hield’s voice quivered at times during an emotional postgame interview following a 124-110 victory over Melbourne United on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. After addressing a larger group of reporters, Hield told The Sacramento Bee he was insulted by the team’s four-year, $90-million offer, the terms of which were first reported Wednesday by Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

“I see it like an insult,” Hield said. “I feel like I’m worth more than that. If you say I’m your guy and you want to build around me, I just need you to show it. Actions speak louder than words. If you’re just talking and not showing nothing, I’m not going to respect it. I love playing here. I want to be here. This is my home. I’m trying to buy a house here, but everything is on stall mode because I don’t know if they’ll really commit to me.”

Hield, 26, isn’t demanding a max contract extension, but he told The Bee $100 million over four years would not be enough. League sources told Yahoo! Sports Hield and his agent, Brandon Rosenthal, are seeking a deal closer to $110 million. Hield said he was not confident the two sides could come to terms before the deadline and indicated for the first time he might seek a way out of Sacramento if that doesn’t happen.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I don’t know if things are going to get done,” Hield said while standing in front of his locker with more than a dozen reporters gathered around and three team staffers hovering nearby. “If it don’t get done, me and my team will look for something else – probably another home. Until then, we’ll see if they really want me here. That’s the goal, to be here. I love Sacramento, but if they don’t want me here, if they don’t feel like I’m part of the core … I want to be here. If they don’t want me here, find somewhere else to be.”

Hield is eligible for a four-year deal worth about $130.7 million or a five-year, designated-player extension worth up to about $170 million. He will become a restricted free agent this summer if Monday’s deadline passes without an agreement. The Kings will have the right to match any offer he receives from another team, but the relationship could be damaged if the two sides don’t come to terms on an extension now.

“I’m cool with everybody. They’ve just got to make something happen before the deadline,” Hield told The Bee after the locker room cleared out late Wednesday night. “I have people I need to take care of. If they don’t trust me or they don’t believe in me, then I might be able to move on and try another option.”