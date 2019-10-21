‘It’s great!’ Kings star De’Aaron Fox reacts to Buddy Hield’s new $86 million deal

Kings guard Buddy Hield received a four-year, $86 million contract with up to $20 million more in individual and team incentives, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Monday. jvillegas@sacbee.com

After nearly two weeks of contentious contract talks, Kings guard Buddy Hield and general manager Vlade Divac shared a handshake, a hug and a few laughs at practice Monday as the ink dried on the 26-year-old sharpshooter’s new deal with the team.

The Kings later announced they had signed Hield to a multiyear extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a league source told The Sacramento Bee that Hield received a four-year, $86 million contract with up to $20 million more in individual and team incentives.

Hield was not made available to the media Monday, but Divac issued a statement in a news release.

“Buddy has made tremendous growth each season since joining the team and we are thrilled that he will remain a King as we continue to build an exciting future here in Sacramento,” Divac said. “He has quickly established himself as an elite shooter in the league and is an important part of our young, dynamic core.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A league source told The Bee that Hield’s deal includes about $10 million in easily obtainable incentives and several million more in less-likely incentives. His salary will decline by 8 percent each year and is expected to take up just 13.5 percent of the team’s salary cap space in the final year.

This latest bit of cap wizardry by Divac and assistant general manager Ken Catanella ensures the Kings will be able to keep their core together for years to come. They will have enough money to match any offers Bogdan Bogdanovic might receive as a restricted free agent this summer while preserving the future cap space necessary to re-sign point guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III over the next two years.

Fox and Kings coach Luke Walton were asked about Hield’s contract extension hours after Sam Amick of The Athletic first reported terms of the deal.

“It’s great, just knowing that he’ll be around and part of what we’re trying to build here,” Fox said. “It’s definitely a great feeling. Hopefully we can stick together as long as possible.”

Walton was careful not to say too much because the deal hadn’t been finalized yet.

“Officially I can’t say anything because it’s not official yet, but he really did have a good practice today,” Walton said. “He’s a lot of fun to coach and we’re very happy with him.

“Buddy knows as a coaching staff we really value him and we’re looking forward to playing with him. Whether he got — he gets — a contract done or not, we’re looking forward to him being on our team.”

Hield and the organization have been at odds since Hield expressed frustration over contract talks with the team during an interview with The Bee on Oct. 10. Hield reiterated his concerns following a preseason game against Melbourne United on Wednesday, saying he was unhappy with the team’s initial offer and “might have to find a new home” if he couldn’t reach an agreement with the Kings before Mondays deadline.

Fox said the team was unfazed by Hield’s public remarks.

“It didn’t bother anybody,” Fox said. “He did what he had to do, but all that talk was left off the court. No one was worried about it while we were playing.”

The Kings acquired Hield in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017, marking the start of a rebuild that has overhauled the roster and brought excitement back to Sacramento. He played a backup role in 2017-18 but enjoyed a breakout season as a starter in 2018-19, averaging career highs of 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range and became the first player in league history to make 600 3-pointers in his first three seasons, surpassing the likes of Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Hield established himself as critical piece of a talented young core that helped the Kings win 39 games last season, their highest win total since they last reached the playoffs in 2006. Bleacher Report recently named Hield and Fox the eighth-best backcourt in the NBA.

“It’s great just knowing they want to keep us together,” Fox said. “That’s how you continue to grow and get better as a team. Most of the teams in the league, the guys who make the playoffs continually are usually the people who have been together for a while.”

Sacramento Kings schedule

Oct. 23 at Phoenix Suns

Oct. 25 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Oct. 26 at Utah Jazz

Oct. 28 vs. Denver Nuggets

Oct. 30 vs. Charlotte Hornets