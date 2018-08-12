The Chargers moved to Los Angeles last season. A popular video game blew the coverage

When the 2017-18 NFL season kicked off, the Chargers called Los Angeles home for the first time since their inaugural season of 1960.

According to a longtime video game, that fact was not “in the game.”

Two tweets from Michael Cook showed that “Madden NFL 19” still had the Chargers playing in “the Mission Valley area of beautiful San Diego, California.”

Really Madden? "EA Sport's coverage of the NFL takes us to the Mission Valley area of beautiful San Diego" #PS4share pic.twitter.com/r1WmZJfmXO — Michael Cook (@COOK17) August 8, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

After their first season, the Chargers moved to San Diego and called that city home from 1961-2017 before moving back to Los Angeles before the 2017-18 season began.

EA Sports responded to Cook’s tweets, saying, “Hey Charger fans, thanks for flagging this. We’ll have this fixed in the game with our next Title Update during the week of August 20th!”

While what the announcer says in the game is erroneous, the view shows StubHub Center in Carson, the Chargers’ temporary home until the stadium being built in Inglewood to house them and the Rams opens in 2020. Also, in one of the tweets, the announcer calls the team the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cook’s clips have the Chargers playing against the Sacramento media market’s regional teams, the 49ers and the Raiders. Both teams will play the Chargers this season. The 49ers host a preseason game Aug. 30 and travel to Carson for a Week 4 tilt Sept. 30, and the Raiders get their AFC West rival twice: Oct. 7 in Carson and Nov. 11 in Oakland.

“Madden NFL 19” is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Origin, a platform for PC games.