49ers Training Camp Preview: Can the young receivers hit the ground running?

There might not be a more intriguing position group for the 49ers heading into training camp than receiver. It’s a talented group without many established players – and its development will be an indicator of the effectiveness of Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Let’s take a look at San Francisco’s new-look group of wideouts heading into into an important training camp in our latest preview.

Defining story line: Roles are up for grabs

The 49ers entered the past two seasons with a clear leader in the receiver room: veteran Pierre Garçon. He was signed by Shanahan to provide an example for younger players while the roster transitioned under the new regime. But the team decided against bringing Garçon back for a third season after appearing in eight games each of the past two years because of neck and knee injuries. His departure marks a dramatic shift as San Francisco enters the new campaign without a reliable veteran presence.

But that doesn’t mean the team lacks talent outside. Shanahan invested second-round picks the past two drafts on receivers Dante Pettis (2018) and Deebo Samuel (2019). It marked the first time since Shanahan became an offensive coordinator in 2008 that one of his teams drafted a receiver before Round 3 (Leonard Hankerson, Washington, 2011). It’s clear Shanahan believes Pettis and Samuel can develop into high-level starters.

Pettis showed signs of explosiveness during his injury-marred rookie season. He averaged 85 yards on over four receptions during a four-game stretch late in the year that included four touchdowns, including two in a game in Seattle. Pettis is slight but excels at route running and changing directions. His ability to beat press coverage despite his slim frame was a key reason Shanahan targeted him in the draft.

Coloring the high expectations surrounding Pettis entering his second season was the emergence of George Kittle in 2018. The talented tight end went from 515 yards as a rookie to a record-breaking 1,377 yards receiving last year. San Francisco would be thrilled if Petttis could make a similar jump. The club hasn’t drafted a 1,000-yard receiver since Michael Crabtree in 2009.

Then there’s Samuel, who reminds many of Garçon. He plays with a similar mean streak and excels with the ball in his hands, making him a strong fit for Shanahan’s offense that gets pass catchers open with room to run. Samuel scored 11 touchdowns last season at South Carolina and finished his college career with 30, including 16 receiving, seven rushing, four kickoff returns, two passing and a fumble recovery. He will likely be the long-term starter at Garçon’s “Z” position.

Then there’s Marquise Goodwin, the recent winner of the “40 Yards of Gold” sprinting tournament last month. Goodwin has primarily been a starter since signing in 2017, but Shanahan has said he would prefer the offense to be less reliant on Goodwin, given his lengthy injury history. The former Olympic track star was unable to back up his career year in 2017 that included 962 yards. He suffered a deep quad contusion in Week 1 and finished with just 23 catches for 395 yards (with 126 coming Week 6 in Green Bay).

Ideally, Goodwin would have more of a specialized role, allowing Samuel and Pettis and get the bulk of the playing time. That could be the way to maximize Goodwin’s health while ensuring the offense doesn’t need him operating at a high level to be effective.





Projected starters

The 49ers receiving corps could be the deepest position on offense. Pettis and Samuel appear earmarked to start, with Goodwin, Trent Taylor, rookie third-round pick Jalen Hurd and free-agent addition Jordan Matthews battling for playing time. It could be that Kendrick Bourne, the team’s leading receiver last season, fails to make the team, given the new additions. Same for slot receiver Richie James, which might fall behind Taylor after he looked far better this spring after back surgery hindered him in 2018.







Regardless, it seems likely the 49ers keep six wideouts, as they did the past two years. And all six could be active on game days to get significant playing time. Hurd may be the player with the highest variation of outcomes. He could adapt quickly as a multi-faceted tool for Shanahan to play with. Or he could struggle to learn the nuances of the offense and find himself inactive on game days until he better understands his responsibilities. It’s tough to say what’s more likely because he didn’t participate in the offseason program.

Sleeper(s) to watch

Finding a sleeper seems difficult. Taylor played well throughout the offseason, looking like the same guy who showed promise out of the slot when Jimmy Garoppolo hit the scene in 2017. Hurd is a wild card because a knee injury kept him out during the spring. This marks just his third season at wideout after starting his college career at running back. He’ll play in the slot and outside – and might eventually get reps at tight end or H-back if he transitions quickly. Hurd is another player who does well after the catch.







Matthews was one of San Francisco’s most consistent pass catchers during the spring. He bounced around the league the last two seasons after averaging 75 catches, 891 yards and over six touchdowns his first three years with the Eagles. Shanahan might be leaning toward bigger receivers in the slot (see: Mathews, Hurd), which could lead to either player factoring significantly into 2019.







But Taylor should be the most likely “sleeper” candidate here. He’s already proven his chemistry with Garoppolo and appears eager to rebound after last season was marred by back issues. Taylor’s lack of production was one of the underrated aspects of the offense struggling in crucial situations throughout 2019.

Projected depth chart

Dante Pettis

Deebo Samuel

Marquise Goodwin

Trent Taylor

Jordan Matthews

Jalen Hurd

Kendrick Bourne

Richie James Jr.

Max McCaffrey

Shawn Poindexter

Malik Henry

