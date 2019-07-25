San Francisco 49ers
49ers Training Camp Preview: Can the young receivers hit the ground running?
49ers’ most notable moves of the offseason
There might not be a more intriguing position group for the 49ers heading into training camp than receiver. It’s a talented group without many established players – and its development will be an indicator of the effectiveness of Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
Let’s take a look at San Francisco’s new-look group of wideouts heading into into an important training camp in our latest preview.
Defining story line: Roles are up for grabs
The 49ers entered the past two seasons with a clear leader in the receiver room: veteran Pierre Garçon. He was signed by Shanahan to provide an example for younger players while the roster transitioned under the new regime. But the team decided against bringing Garçon back for a third season after appearing in eight games each of the past two years because of neck and knee injuries. His departure marks a dramatic shift as San Francisco enters the new campaign without a reliable veteran presence.
But that doesn’t mean the team lacks talent outside. Shanahan invested second-round picks the past two drafts on receivers Dante Pettis (2018) and Deebo Samuel (2019). It marked the first time since Shanahan became an offensive coordinator in 2008 that one of his teams drafted a receiver before Round 3 (Leonard Hankerson, Washington, 2011). It’s clear Shanahan believes Pettis and Samuel can develop into high-level starters.
Pettis showed signs of explosiveness during his injury-marred rookie season. He averaged 85 yards on over four receptions during a four-game stretch late in the year that included four touchdowns, including two in a game in Seattle. Pettis is slight but excels at route running and changing directions. His ability to beat press coverage despite his slim frame was a key reason Shanahan targeted him in the draft.
Coloring the high expectations surrounding Pettis entering his second season was the emergence of George Kittle in 2018. The talented tight end went from 515 yards as a rookie to a record-breaking 1,377 yards receiving last year. San Francisco would be thrilled if Petttis could make a similar jump. The club hasn’t drafted a 1,000-yard receiver since Michael Crabtree in 2009.
Then there’s Samuel, who reminds many of Garçon. He plays with a similar mean streak and excels with the ball in his hands, making him a strong fit for Shanahan’s offense that gets pass catchers open with room to run. Samuel scored 11 touchdowns last season at South Carolina and finished his college career with 30, including 16 receiving, seven rushing, four kickoff returns, two passing and a fumble recovery. He will likely be the long-term starter at Garçon’s “Z” position.
Then there’s Marquise Goodwin, the recent winner of the “40 Yards of Gold” sprinting tournament last month. Goodwin has primarily been a starter since signing in 2017, but Shanahan has said he would prefer the offense to be less reliant on Goodwin, given his lengthy injury history. The former Olympic track star was unable to back up his career year in 2017 that included 962 yards. He suffered a deep quad contusion in Week 1 and finished with just 23 catches for 395 yards (with 126 coming Week 6 in Green Bay).
Ideally, Goodwin would have more of a specialized role, allowing Samuel and Pettis and get the bulk of the playing time. That could be the way to maximize Goodwin’s health while ensuring the offense doesn’t need him operating at a high level to be effective.
Projected starters
Sleeper(s) to watch
Projected depth chart
Dante Pettis
Deebo Samuel
Marquise Goodwin
Trent Taylor
Jordan Matthews
Jalen Hurd
Kendrick Bourne
Richie James Jr.
Max McCaffrey
Shawn Poindexter
Malik Henry
Comments