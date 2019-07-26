49ers Training Camp Preview: It’s time for the D-Line to lead the way

Chris Biderman’s three takeaways from the 49ers’ haul in the 2019 NFL Draft The San Francisco 49ers addressed their need to improve the pass rush but added just one player from their eight-pick haul to the secondary in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coach Kyle Shanahan also showed who runs the room. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The San Francisco 49ers addressed their need to improve the pass rush but added just one player from their eight-pick haul to the secondary in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coach Kyle Shanahan also showed who runs the room.

No position has been invested in by the 49ers quite like their defensive line. It features four recent first-round draft picks and the defense’s highest-paid player in Dee Ford, who was acquired via trade with the Chiefs in the spring.

In our latest training camp preview, let’s take a look at where things stand with San Francisco’s talented group that’s expected to take a big step forward this fall.

Defining story line: It’s time to lead the way

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made one thing clear this offseason: They believe winning on defense starts with dominating the line of scrimmage. It’s why they made a concentrated effort on improving the pass rush this offseason rather than make drastic moves in a secondary that was in tatters throughout 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In comes No. 2 overall draft pick Nick Bosa and Ford, who was acquired for a 2020 second-round pick. Ford, who was slapped with the franchise tag by Kansas City, was given a massive five-year, $85 million contract by the 49ers after the trade on the strength of his outstanding season last year.

He led the NFL in pressures off the edge (69) and pressures that led to takeaways (10), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The takeaways were more than Khalil Mack (eight), T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt, who all had seven. Ford’s seven forced fumbles were also a league high.

Creating turnovers has to be atop San Francisco’s priority after finishing dead last in the NFL with just seven in 2018, setting a new mark for the fewest in the Super Bowl era. The lack of takeaways was the defining characteristic for coordinator Robert Saleh’s defense. And Shanahan and Lynch are betting that Bosa and Ford can turn that around to cover up the shortcomings in the secondary with their ability to harass quarterbacks.

The team also brought in a new defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek, to change the way the defensive front plays. The 49ers will employ more “Wide 9” alignments for their defensive ends. Essentially, Bosa and Ford will line up further outside opposing tackles, allowing them to take a more straight-line approach to rushing the quarterback. That way, they’ll have all their moves at their disposal, rather than being forced to win with pure speed on the outside.

The plan is for the new defensive ends to complement budding star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who had a career year in 2018 with 12 sacks and his first trip to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Eagles star Fletcher Cox.

The 49ers this spring picked up the fifth-year option on Buckner’s contract for 2020, which was a no-brainer for the No. 7 overall pick in 2016. However, it seems unlikely Buckner plays on that option without a new, long-term contract. That could make the coming season a de facto “contract year” as Buckner hopes to parlay another productive campaign into one of the largest deals for a defensive lineman in the NFL. It could be in the neighborhood of $100 million over five seasons, depending on how 2019 goes.

The top trio of Buckner, Ford and Bosa could allow other recent first-round picks Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas to thrive in one-on-one situations. The additions of Bosa and Ford should allow San Francisco to use Armstead and Thomas at their more natural defensive tackle positions, rather than outside, as they were more often the past two seasons.





Projected starters

The 49ers’ top four linemen heading into the year are Buckner, Ford, Bosa and Armstead, while Thomas should rotate in with plenty to prove. He was miscast since entering the league as the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2017 as a versatile defensive lineman who could rush inside and off the edge. Thomas has shown to be tougher to block inside than out, where he lacks the skill set to win consistently off the edge.

Thomas’ only sack last season came when he was nearest Raiders QB Derek Carr when he scrambled out of bounds for a loss. Needless to say, it was a disappointing season for Thomas, who dealt with unimaginable tragedy off the field, but has vowed to rebound and prove Shanahan and Lynch correct for making him their first draft choice made by the new regime.

The plan at nose tackle is uncertain. The 49ers elected to part with veteran Earl Mitchell this offseason (he signed with the Seahawks this week), leaving third-year pro D.J. Jones and Sheldon Day as the most likely replacements. Jones’ athleticism is underrated (he can dunk a basketball at 6-foot, 320 pounds) and Day was disruptive throughout the offseason program. Armstead, though he lacks the prototypical build, could also be used at nose tackle. He’s one of San Francisco’s best against the run.

Sleeper(s) to watch

Ask members of the defensive coaching staff which player they think could end up being a coach down the line and they’ll name Ronald Blair, who finished tied for second on San Francisco with 5.5 sacks last season despite not making a start. Blair is known for his versatility and playing with a high motor. He’s one of the few players drafted by former general manager Trent Baalke who has stuck around with the new regime. And he’s entering the final year of his contract.

Of course, the Bosa and Ford additions likely mean less playing time for Blair than he received last season. But both Bosa and Ford have lengthy injury histories – and Blair could be crucial if either player were to miss time.

Otherwise, the 49ers like their depth along the interior. Jullian Taylor should promise in spurts last year after being drafted in the seventh round following an injury-riddled college career. There’s also Kentavius Street, a fourth-round pick from a year ago who sat out 2018 to rehab an ACL tear suffered during a predraft workout.

Street is one of San Francisco’s strongest players in the weight room and made a positive impression with the organization during his rehab. He worked himself back into shape to practice with the team late last year, which should bode well for his chances at contributing in 2019.

Projected depth chart

Defensive end:

Dee Ford

Nick Bosa

Ronald Blair

Jamell Garcia-Williams







Defensive tackle:

DeForest Buckner

Arik Armstead

Solomon Thomas

Kentavius Street

Jullian Taylor

Kevin Givens

Cedric Thornton







Nose tackle:

Sheldon Day

D.J. Jones