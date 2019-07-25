No holdouts: The importance of 49ers and Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel agreeing to contracts

49ers’ most notable moves of the offseason Chris Biderman breaks down the 49ers’ most notable moves of the NFL offseason Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Biderman breaks down the 49ers’ most notable moves of the NFL offseason

The 49ers won’t have to deal with holdouts from their first two draft picks after all.

Nick Bosa and San Francisco agreed Thursday to the parameters surrounding a four-year, $33.5 million deal, as first reported by ESPN, which means the talented defensive end will report to training camp on time. Additionally, second-round pick, receiver Deebo Samuel, has also agreed to a deal, according to NFL Network. The 49ers’ first practice of training camp is scheduled for Saturday morning after players report Friday.

The news for Bosa could be considered a surprise given the lengthy holdout of his older brother, Joey, with the Chargers after getting drafted third overall in 2016. Joey Bosa sat out for nearly a month while reportedly disputing the bonus structure and offset language in his rookie contract. He later dealt with a hamstring injury that cost him the first four games of the season.

Nick Bosa was sidelined with a minor hamstring injury in late May that caused him to sit out the remainder of the offseason program. The 49ers kept him out as a precaution to ensure he would be healthy in time for training camp. Bosa played just three games in his final season at Ohio State before a core muscle injury required season-ending surgery. He elected to sit out the remainder of the Buckeyes’ season to prepare for the draft, a decision that didn’t sway the 49ers from making him the first player drafted last April.

Samuel was taken with the No. 36 pick from South Carolina and is the favorite to replace departed veteran Pierre Garçon in the starting lineup. Samuel is known for his route running and work after the catch. His selection marked the second straight year Kyle Shanahan used a second-round pick at the position following the addition of Dante Pettis from Washington in 2018. Samuel sat out the final stages of the offseason program dealing with a minor hip injury but is expected to be ready come Saturday.

Both players are represented by CAA, which is known for sticky contract negotiations with high-profile rookies.

49ers coaches noted during the offseason the importance of practice reps for Bosa and Samuel given they could have heavy workloads in their first NFL seasons. Getting their contracts done two days before camp starts ensures they will be available after missing chunks of minicamp and OTAs in the offseason.