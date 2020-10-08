49ers notebook: Samuel misses practice with illness; Garoppolo, Mostert appear healthy

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert were both moving well at 49ers practice Thursday.

But there was a conspicuous absence among the team’s prominent offensive weapons. Deebo Samuel, who made his return from a broken foot in last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, did not participate in the afternoon session due an illness, according to the team’s practice report. Sameul was a full participate on Wednesday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t speak to reporters Thursdays, so there was no immediate update as to Samuel’s status. Though it’s worth noting if he tested positive for COVID-19, or had been exposed to someone who had, he would have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shanahan will speak to reporters Friday just after practice around the same time the final status update for Sunday’s game is announced.

Back to Garoppolo, he appeared to be moving unencumbered by his right high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2 against the Jets. He had both ankles taped and appeared to be operating as he would during a normal week.

How’s Jimmy Garoppolo moving on his ankle? Judge for yourself. #49ers pic.twitter.com/QLYT9qA9gZ — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) October 8, 2020

Shanahan on Wednesday noted he was optimistic about Garoppolo’s chances to play against the Dolphins based on the fact he returned to practice, but his status remains up in the air.

“Jimmy’s been Jimmy,” left tackle Trent Williams said Thursday. “I know he’s dealing with the ankle. We’ll hope to get him back soon. I’m thrilled that he’s even trying to practice on it and he’s out there throwing balls around. So I’m hoping that he continues to make progress and we can get him on the field soon.”

Mostert was also moving well in his first week of action since leaving Week 2 with a sprained knee. He had his right leg in a sleeve, as he often does during practice, but there was no brace, which he also practices with occasionally. Like Garoppolo, Mostert was listed as a limited participant in practice.

Shanahan this week said “I’m not real optimistic” when it came to Mostert’s status, which leaves open the possibility Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. remain the team’s top running backs against Miami and former 49ers running back Matt Breida, who was acquired from San Francisco for a fifth-round pick in the spring.

Safety Jimmie Ward, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a wrist issue, was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s session which bodes well for his chances to start his 21st straight game on Sunday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) were both limited for the second straight day. Both seem likely to return to the lineup on Sunday. Witherspoon could start his second game of the season after missing the last two. Dontae Johnson, who got the nod against Philadelphia, missed the first two practices this week with a groin injury he played through on Sunday night.

Williams talks about down performance

Williams, the 49ers left tackle and team captain, was arguably the team’s best and most consistent player throughout training camp and the first three games of the regular season. But he didn’t play up to that standard against the Eagles as the offensive line struggled overall.

Williams surrendered two sacks against the Eagles, according to Pro Football Focus, giving him three on the year. That wouldn’t be notable for many offensive tackles, but Williams surrendered three sacks total over his previous three seasons combined, per the scouting service.

However, Williams said coaches indicated he was to blame for just a half sack against the Eagles. He was also flagged for holding and a false start late in the fourth quarter.

“Things happen,” Williams said. “So we could all be better in that sense. In pass pro, after that, I was pretty clean, from a personal standpoint. Out of 74 plays, probably four to five that I wish I had back. Obviously the penalties, they’re on me, bonehead penalties. Got to erase those from the game.

“I know sometimes that the public perception can think some things are on you when in house we kind of know they’re not. That’s the tough deal to juggle with, just dealing with perception versus reality.”

Williams credited the Eagles’ defensive front for having a good game plan against the 49ers’ passing and rushing attacks. San Francisco’s running backs managed just 60 yards on 17 carries leaving Shanahan to say earlier this week the running game is the top priority when it comes to fixing the offense because it sets everything else up, including play action.

“When you’re going against a front like that who is extremely talented at getting after the quarterback, a lot of those guys play the run on the way to the quarterback,” Williams said. “It gets tough to sell the run against pure pass rushers. ... Sometimes it is hard to get them to believe that it’s a run and while you’re being aggressive selling run, and their finesse selling pass, you can get in a bad spot.”

▪ Receivers Dante Pettis (knee) and Trent Taylor (ankle) were full participants in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday.

▪ For the Dolphins, players who did not practice Thursday were tackle Austin Jackson (foot), running back Malcolm Perry (illness) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee).

Limited: defensive end Shaq Lawson. Full participantes were safeties Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerbacks Xavien Howard (knee) and Byron Jones (groin, achilles), guard Solomon Kindley (foot) and receiver DeVante Parker (ankle).