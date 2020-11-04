49ers place Aiyuk, Williams on COVID list, both to miss Packers game

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk catches a pass inside the New England 10-yard line. AP

The 49ers placed three more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, including two more offensive starters that will have to miss the game Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne was placed on the list causing the 49ers to close their facilities and cancel their walk through earlier in the day. Later in the afternoon, left tackle Trent Williams and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel were added to the list as a result of the league’s contact tracing for Bourne’s case. Samuel had already been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.

That means the 49ers in their rematch of last season’s NFC title game will be without their starting quarterback, All-Pro tight end, top three receivers, left tackle and top three running backs. It could have the feel of an August preseason game. It also extends a string of bad news that has come weekly throughout 2020. It was revealed Monday Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle will be out the foreseeable future with ankle and foot injuries, respectively.

Multiple reports Thursday indicated the NFL was not planning on postponing Thursday’s contest by moving it to Sunday or Monday. The Packers flew to the Bay Area Wednesday despite putting two running backs on the COVID list, AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams this week.

Replacing Williams will likely be second-year pro Justin Skule, who played admirably in his eight starts as a rookie. The sixth-round pick from Vanderbilt received strong marks while filling in for Joe Staley last season.

Aiyuk’s absence means Trent Taylor and Richie James Jr. could be the only receivers on the active roster available. The 49ers will likely promote their three practice squad wideouts, Kevin White, River Cracraft and Chris Finke. Rookie seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings is on injured reserve after suffering an injury during practice.