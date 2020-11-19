The 49ers place 2 more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making it 4 this week

The 49ers have placed reserve offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and reserve linebacker Joe Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Grasu started the season opener at center for the 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals and also started Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, the 49ers placed rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw on the reserve/COVID-19 list and also placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the list earlier this week.

The list was created for players who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with anyone infected. If a player falls into either of those categories, his team is required to immediately put the player on the list. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Last week, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was placed back to the reserve/COVID-19 list days after he came off that list. It’s not clear if he tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus for a second time, as the team can’t reveal the circumstances that put players on the list.

Bourne and Armstead played on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.