49ers place three more on COVID-19 list, waive Takk McKinley

San Francisco receiver Brandon Aiyuk tries to evade New Orleans cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Sunday’s game. AP

The 49ers placed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams and reverse tight end Daniel Helm on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

All three players played in last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Trent Williams and Aiyuk were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list two weeks ago and had to miss the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Aiyuk, Williams and Helm join Hroniss Grasu and Joe Walker, who were placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday, Javon Kinlaw, who was placed on the list Wednesday and Arik Armstead, who was placed on the list Monday.

Last week, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was placed back to the reserve/COVID-19 list days after he came off that list. It’s not clear if he tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus for a second time, as the team can’t reveal the circumstances that put players on the list.

The list was created for players who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with anyone infected. If a player falls into either of those categories, his team is required to immediately put the player on the list. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Bay Area native Takk McKinley waived by 49ers

The 49ers also announced Friday they were waiving defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley, who is a Bay Area native and played high school football at Kennedy High in Richmond because of a failed physical.

The 49ers claimed McKinley off waivers Wednesday from the Cincinnati Bengals after he failed a physical with the team.