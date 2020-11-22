Report: 49ers add two more to COVID-19 list, bringing the team outbreak to nine

Even during the bye week, the San Francisco 49ers still can’t catch a break.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reported Sunday defensive lineman D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis were the latest 49ers players to be added to the COVID-19 reverse list.

The team placed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams and reserve tight end Daniel Helm on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

All five players played in last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Trent Williams and Aiyuk were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list two weeks ago and had to miss the game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5.

Jones and Willis join Aiyuk, Williams and Helm who were placed on the COVID-19 List Friday. Hroniss Grasu and Joe Walker were placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday, Javon Kinlaw was placed on the list Wednesday and Arik Armstead, who was placed on the list Monday.

Last week, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was placed back to the reserve/COVID-19 list days after he came off that list. It’s not clear if he tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus for a second time, as the team can’t reveal the circumstances that put players on the list.

The list was created for players who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with anyone infected. If a player falls into either of those categories, his team is required to immediately put the player on the list. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.