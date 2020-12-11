49ers to have Deebo Samuel for Sunday; K’Waun Williams listed as questionable

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel won’t have any restrictions when he takes the field on Sunday to play the Washington Football Team.

San Francisco’s second-year pro is expected to be a full go after missing practice Wednesday while dealing with a foot contusion, which is notable given Samuel sustained a Jones fracture to his foot over the summer, though head coach Kyle Shanahan this week indicated the injuries weren’t related.

“He had a real good practice (Thursday), a full speed practice,” Shanahan said via Zoom from Arizona on Friday. “I think he recovered well and I think he’ll be good to go. It wasn’t hurt because of his old injury. He just had something happen in the game, but he’s good now.”

It will be Samuel’s seventh game this season after dealing with the fractured foot over the summer that caused him to miss the first three games, before missing three games in November due to a hamstring strain. Samuel in his last two contests has 17 catches for 206 yards.

The 49ers might get back talented slot cornerback K’Waun Williams, who has been out since Nov. 1 with a high-ankle sprain. He was limited in all three practices this week and would be a welcome addition to the secondary that fielded Dontae Johnson, the team’s fourth option, in Williams’ nickel role during Monday’s loss to Buffalo.

San Francisco listed defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) as doubtful to play Sunday. Neither practiced all week.

Out for the 49ers will be offensive lineman Tom Compton (concussion), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (paternity leave) and reserve center Hroniss Grasu (knee). Givens left the team midweek for the birth of his daughter and won’t return in time to pass the necessary COVID-19 protocols to get back on the field.

The 49ers will be thin along the interior defensive line with Givens and Jones likely out. Givens had been coming on of late while Jones had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list. San Francisco will likely rely on rookie Javon Kinlaw and undrafted free agent, Darrion Daniels, currently on the practice squad, in expanded roles.

Washington, meanwhile, will be without top running back Antonio Gibson, who suffered a turf toe injury during the team’s win Monday over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gibson leads Washington with 659 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, leaving them with J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber to pick up the slack in the backfield.

Questionable for the Football Team: defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee), tackle Morgan Moses (groin), guard Brandon Scherff (calf) and tackle David Sharpe (knee).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER