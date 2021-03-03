The Sacramento River Cats’ season is being delayed another month by MLB. Here’s why

Fans eagerly awaiting a chance to see the River Cats defend their third Triple-A championship will have to wait a little bit longer.

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced the Triple-A season will be pushed back a month. The River Cats’ new Opening Day will be May 6. Some teams will start two days earlier.

Sacramento, which was to open the 2021 season on the road April 8, will now begin the season with two six-game road sets, first against the Las Vegas Aviators, then take a day off before meeting the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The River Cats’ new home opener is May 20 against the Reno Aces.

According to MLB.com, delaying the season’s start could help players get vaccinated for COVID-19. The pandemic caused the 2020 season to be canceled.

“This is a prudent step to complete the Major League and Minor League seasons as safely as possible, and we look forward to having fans back in ballparks across the country very soon,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president of baseball operations.

The River Cats’ schedule is packed with six-game sets throughout the season, with Wednesday serving as an off day each week. The regular season is still scheduled to end Sept. 21 with the last of a six-game series against Las Vegas.

Sacramento has not played since beating the Columbus Clippers 4-0 on Sept. 17, 2019, for the Triple-A national championship, the franchise’s third overall. The River Cats also won it in 2007 and 2008.

This is the 21st season for the River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate since 2015. Last month the club announced a partnership extension that runs through 2030. They were previously affiliated with the Oakland A’s.

Until the season starts, Sutter Health Park can serve as an alternate training site for the Giants, the club said Wednesday.

Visit rivercats.com or call 916-371-HITS (4487) for more information.