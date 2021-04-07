The man leading the River Cats will have a mix of new and familiar faces on the staff

River Cats manager Dave Brundage, center, helps hoist the Triple-A National Championship trophy as he’s surrounded by his players following Sacramento’s 4-0 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Sept. 17 in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis Redbirds

The last time Dave Brundage managed a baseball game, the River Cats won the Triple-A National Championship. More than a year and a half later, he’s back to lead the way again.

Brundage is back for his fifth season as Sacramento’s manager, the club announced Tuesday. He’ll have familiar faces on his staff in Damon Minor, who enters his sixth season as the team’s hitting coach, fundamentals coach Jolbert Cabrera, who will be in his third season with Sacramento, and fourth-year athletic trainer David Getsoff.

They’ll be joined by newcomers in pitching coach Garvin Alston, strength and conditioning coach Dwayne Peterson and bullpen catcher Nate Keavy.

Brundage led the River Cats to the franchise’s third Triple-A National Championship with a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Sept. 17, 2019. Sacramento also won its division for the 12th time and earned its fifth Pacific Coast League title.

“It feels great,” Brundage said after the game while surrounded by players and staff. “They played their hearts out.”

The River Cats’ title-game roster differed greatly from the guys who were on the Opening Day lineup. Brundage told The Sacramento Bee in 2019 that 12 players made the major leagues.

“Our job is to get our guys ready for the major leagues. I think we’ve done that,” Brundage said. “I’m proud of our team, proud of our staff. When guys leave, it gives other guys an opportunity to show what they can do.”

The Oregon native joined the River Cats in 2017 and has a 192-229 record in his three seasons with Sacramento. He would have managed the team last year, but the season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brundage, 55, has been managing in the minor leagues since 1995. He spent a season each with Riverside and Lancaster of the then High-A California League. After six season in Double-A with Memphis and San Antonio, he made his Triple-A debut with Tacoma of the PCL in 2006, managing the Rainiers for a season. Brundage followed that with two seasons with Richmond and four seasons each with International League teams Gwinnett and Lehigh Valley before returning to the PCL and joining Sacramento in 2017.

The River Cats, who are playing host to half of 16 alternate training site scrimmages between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s, begin their regular season May 6 with six-game sets at Las Vegas and Oklahoma City. The River Cats’ home opener is May 20 with a series against Reno.

Fans are allowed at Sutter Health Park, but must wear face coverings and attendance will be limited under local safety guidelines. All tickets are available online only. For more information, visit rivercats.com, call 916-371-HITS (4487) or email tickets@rivercats.com.

This is the 21st season for the River Cats, the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate since 2015. The club in February announced a partnership extension that runs through 2030. The franchise was previously affiliated with the A’s.