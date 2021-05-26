The River Cats are playing at home to limited crowds. Here’s when capacity will be full

Last week the River Cats played their first home game in 617 days to a limited crowd. Next month, those restrictions will be lifted.

The club announced Wednesday that social distancing and capacity restrictions at Sutter Health Park will be removed beginning June 17, when Sacramento begins a 12-game homestand. The defending Triple-A national champions will host the Salt Lake Bees for six games, then take a day off before the Reno Aces visit the West Sacramento ballpark.

The change will come two days after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s planned day to reopen California’s economy, nearly 15 months after the state became the first in the nation to shut down due to the coronavirus. The pandemic wiped out the 2020 Minor League Baseball season.

The California Department of Public Health released guidelines May 21 that say fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings at the park starting June 15.

Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase June 4. Visit rivercats.com or call 916-371-HITS (4487) for more information.