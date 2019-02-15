Outdoors

Tahoe resort nears record-breaking snow levels

By Alyssa Hodenfield

February 15, 2019 11:57 AM

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort saw two feet of fresh snow over the past 24 hours, inching its way toward the February snowfall record.

The Tahoe ski resort’s current snow record is 196 inches, set in 2017. The mountain has received 175 inches, nearly 15 feet, of snow this month.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has seen 36 feet of snow so far this season. According to the resort’s Public Relation’s Director Liesl Hepburn, that’s more than any other resort in Tahoe.

The average yearly total is just over 37 feet, and the resort is on track to reach that benchmark just halfway through the season.

The Sierra is expected to see even more snow this weekend; The National Weather Service predicted 3 to 6 feet of snow in the area.

