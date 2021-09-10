Why three launches along the American River are closed to motorized boats, at least for now

Three launches along the American River will be closed to motorized boats until further notice due to low water, the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks announced Friday.

“Releases from Nimbus Dam are down to 550 cubic feet per second to conserve storage in Folsom Reservoir,” Director of Regional Parks Liz Bellas said. “The water levels are just too low for boats to safely get in and out at these access points.”

The closures will affect motorized boat launching at the Howe and Watt river access and Upper Sunrise recreation area launches, according to the department.

Said Bellas: “We will continue to monitor these boat launches and will open them when it is safe to do so.”

Visit the Department of Regional Parks’ Park Status Page to find the best available open launch.