Outdoors

Why three launches along the American River are closed to motorized boats, at least for now

Three launches along the American River will be closed to motorized boats until further notice due to low water, the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks announced Friday.

“Releases from Nimbus Dam are down to 550 cubic feet per second to conserve storage in Folsom Reservoir,” Director of Regional Parks Liz Bellas said. “The water levels are just too low for boats to safely get in and out at these access points.”

The closures will affect motorized boat launching at the Howe and Watt river access and Upper Sunrise recreation area launches, according to the department.

Said Bellas: “We will continue to monitor these boat launches and will open them when it is safe to do so.”

Visit the Department of Regional Parks’ Park Status Page to find the best available open launch.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Outdoors

The inside scoop on hiking Colorado’s ‘easiest’ fourteener

Outdoors

Recovery of hiker two years after vanishing prompts questions about search and rescue system

Outdoors

Kate’s Real Food high-performance energy bars are sure keep your body fueled and taste buds happy

September 09, 2021 2:30 AM

Outdoors

Rock climbing extraordinaire Paige Claassen finds balance on and off the wall

Outdoors

Could a Minnesota man’s ride change a life? That’s his hope.

Outdoors

The LifeStraw lightweight water filter can be a lifesaver on the trail

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service