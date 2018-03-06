See midtown ‘Lady Bird’ mural go up in 40 seconds

A new “Lady Bird” mural in downtown Sacramento is finished and ready for viewing at 16th and I streets.

A time-lapse video by The Sacramento Bee captures the making of the mural - in just under 40 seconds.

Sacramento artist Maren Conrad, 37, designed the mural inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, which is set in Sacramento. The Academy Awards were handed out on Sunday.

The mural is being organized by Wide Open Walls, the annual mural festival that is entering its second year.





Conrad and a team of painters finished their work this week.

The design features a side profile of Saoirse Ronan, the titular character in Sacramento native Greta Gerwig's film, as well as the words "Lady Bird" in an old English font and two birds drawn on top of a physical wire already sticking out along the wall.





Several people in Conrad's social circle attended Sacramento schools with Gerwig, and the two artists became friends years ago.

After finishing the "Lady Bird" mural, Conrad plans to paint three Sacramento women – civic leader Carol Borden, U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui and Gerwig – outside a business park at 34th Street and Folsom Boulevard bearing the family name of Connor Mickiewicz, who dated Gerwig in high school and inspired the character of Lady Bird's boyfriend Danny O'Neill.





"Lady Bird" ended up with no Oscars despite being nominated for five.

Benjy Egel and Ryan Lillis contributed to this article.