More Videos

It's art. It's masking tape. At the same time. See it in Rancho Cordova. 92

It's art. It's masking tape. At the same time. See it in Rancho Cordova.

Pause
G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna 139

G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display 69

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display

A Kehinde Wiley portrait, explained 66

A Kehinde Wiley portrait, explained

Art-wrapped light rail cars are on track in Sacramento 72

Art-wrapped light rail cars are on track in Sacramento

Tre Borden finds city ‘an amazing place to experiment’ 57

Tre Borden finds city ‘an amazing place to experiment’

Take a look inside Woodland's historic Gibson House Historical Museum 77

Take a look inside Woodland's historic Gibson House Historical Museum

Get to know Wayne Thiebaud, Sacramento's renown artist 117

Get to know Wayne Thiebaud, Sacramento's renown artist

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 178

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site 145

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

A new “Lady Bird” mural in downtown Sacramento is finished and ready for viewing at 16th and I streets. The Greta Gerwig film was nominated for five Oscars. Sacramento artist Maren Conrad, 37, designed the mural, and it was finished about one day after the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
A new “Lady Bird” mural in downtown Sacramento is finished and ready for viewing at 16th and I streets. The Greta Gerwig film was nominated for five Oscars. Sacramento artist Maren Conrad, 37, designed the mural, and it was finished about one day after the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Arts & Theater

See midtown ‘Lady Bird’ mural go up in 40 seconds

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

March 06, 2018 01:11 PM

A new “Lady Bird” mural in downtown Sacramento is finished and ready for viewing at 16th and I streets.

A time-lapse video by The Sacramento Bee captures the making of the mural - in just under 40 seconds.

Sacramento artist Maren Conrad, 37, designed the mural inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, which is set in Sacramento. The Academy Awards were handed out on Sunday.

The mural is being organized by Wide Open Walls, the annual mural festival that is entering its second year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Conrad and a team of painters finished their work this week.

The design features a side profile of Saoirse Ronan, the titular character in Sacramento native Greta Gerwig's film, as well as the words "Lady Bird" in an old English font and two birds drawn on top of a physical wire already sticking out along the wall.

Several people in Conrad's social circle attended Sacramento schools with Gerwig, and the two artists became friends years ago.

After finishing the "Lady Bird" mural, Conrad plans to paint three Sacramento women – civic leader Carol Borden, U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui and Gerwig – outside a business park at 34th Street and Folsom Boulevard bearing the family name of Connor Mickiewicz, who dated Gerwig in high school and inspired the character of Lady Bird's boyfriend Danny O'Neill.

"Lady Bird" ended up with no Oscars despite being nominated for five.

More Videos

It's art. It's masking tape. At the same time. See it in Rancho Cordova. 92

It's art. It's masking tape. At the same time. See it in Rancho Cordova.

Pause
G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna 139

G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display 69

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display

A Kehinde Wiley portrait, explained 66

A Kehinde Wiley portrait, explained

Art-wrapped light rail cars are on track in Sacramento 72

Art-wrapped light rail cars are on track in Sacramento

Tre Borden finds city ‘an amazing place to experiment’ 57

Tre Borden finds city ‘an amazing place to experiment’

Take a look inside Woodland's historic Gibson House Historical Museum 77

Take a look inside Woodland's historic Gibson House Historical Museum

Get to know Wayne Thiebaud, Sacramento's renown artist 117

Get to know Wayne Thiebaud, Sacramento's renown artist

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 178

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site 145

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

Artist Maren Conrad, 37, will be painting a Lady Bird mural starting this weekend at 901 16th Street to honor Greta Gerwig. Randy PenchThe Sacramento Bee

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Benjy Egel and Ryan Lillis contributed to this article.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

It's art. It's masking tape. At the same time. See it in Rancho Cordova. 92

It's art. It's masking tape. At the same time. See it in Rancho Cordova.

Pause
G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna 139

G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display 69

Rancho Cordova welcomes arts center with tape display

A Kehinde Wiley portrait, explained 66

A Kehinde Wiley portrait, explained

Art-wrapped light rail cars are on track in Sacramento 72

Art-wrapped light rail cars are on track in Sacramento

Tre Borden finds city ‘an amazing place to experiment’ 57

Tre Borden finds city ‘an amazing place to experiment’

Take a look inside Woodland's historic Gibson House Historical Museum 77

Take a look inside Woodland's historic Gibson House Historical Museum

Get to know Wayne Thiebaud, Sacramento's renown artist 117

Get to know Wayne Thiebaud, Sacramento's renown artist

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 178

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site 145

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

G1C's new mural has special meaning for Phil Serna

View More Video