July 19, 2017 9:24 AM

Comedian Pablo Francisco ‘taking a break’ after leaving Sacramento performance in ambulance

By Matt Kawahara

A publicist for Pablo Francisco said the comedian is “taking a break” from touring after his troubling appearance at Sacramento’s Punch Line Comedy Club over the weekend.

During a performance on Saturday night, Francisco rambled incoherently and fell off the stage at one point, and afterward left the Arden-area club in an ambulance, according to several witnesses and a video posted on YouTube. His scheduled Sunday appearance was canceled “due to illness,” according to a tweet from the Punch Line account.

Debbie Keller, Francisco’s publicist, said by phone Tuesday that she did not have an update “for how (Francisco is) doing at this moment. But I can tell you that he’s refocusing his efforts on his personal life and getting the help he needs.”

Francisco, 43, who previously appeared on “MadTV” and “Comedy Central Presents,” is known for his impersonations. The video from Saturday shows Francisco repeatedly performing the same impressions and going on a profane rant after his microphone stops working.

On Sunday afternoon, Francisco tweeted an apology to his fans, saying he was “going to rest up, heal up, and be back better than ever.”

Francisco’s next appearance was scheduled for July 21-22 in Pasadena, according to his website, but Keller said that will be rescheduled. Keller said Francisco is on hiatus “not indefinitely – just for the time being.”

“He’s taking a break,” Keller said. “He’s focused on taking care of his personal needs before he goes back to work.”

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

