Xennial, schmennial. New moniker has its naysayers, too.

Millions of older millennials just found out they actually belong to an entirely different generation: Xennials.
But not everyone’s thrilled with the news.
Dan Woodman, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Melbourne, coined the term for people born between 1977 and 1983, a mico-generation squeezed between Gen Xers and millennials.
“The idea is there’s this micro or in-between generation between the Gen X group – who we think of as the depressed flannelette-shirt-wearing, grunge-listening children that came after the Baby Boomers and the Millennials – who get described as optimistic, tech savvy and maybe a little bit too sure of themselves and too confident,” Woodman told MamaMia, an Australian lifestyle site.
Finally, those of us born in the late 70s & early 80s aren't awkwardly left out of generational discussions.https://t.co/pWHIdiJWhY pic.twitter.com/loLiuit2R8— Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) June 30, 2017
Woodman said xennials have a complicated relationship with technology, having grown up in the analog age and come to adulthood in the digital age.
“It was a particularly unique experience. You have a childhood, youth and adolescence free of having to worry about social media posts and mobile phones,” he told MamaMia. “Then we hit this technology revolution before we were maybe in that frazzled period of our life with kids and no time to learn anything new. We hit it where we could still adopt in a selective way the new technologies.”
The news exploded across the internet, with countless stories informing xennials of their newly minted moniker, along with quizzes and tests to help determine one’s xennial status. Some welcomed the news.
Relieved I can identify as a xennial and no longer feel trapped in no mans land #xennials— PatriciaKarvelas (@PatsKarvelas) July 3, 2017
Others, however, were less impressed.
What is a xennial? Not an offspring of Xena the Warrior Princess?— 2Six2 (@2SixTwo) July 3, 2017
