An Australian sociologist says there’s a generation sandwiched between Gen X and millennials called “xennials,” but not everyone’s convinced.
An Australian sociologist says there’s a generation sandwiched between Gen X and millennials called “xennials,” but not everyone’s convinced. Kristan Lieb The Chicago Tribune
An Australian sociologist says there’s a generation sandwiched between Gen X and millennials called “xennials,” but not everyone’s convinced. Kristan Lieb The Chicago Tribune

Living

July 03, 2017 9:57 AM

Xennial, schmennial. New moniker has its naysayers, too.

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Millions of older millennials just found out they actually belong to an entirely different generation: Xennials.

But not everyone’s thrilled with the news.

Dan Woodman, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Melbourne, coined the term for people born between 1977 and 1983, a mico-generation squeezed between Gen Xers and millennials.

“The idea is there’s this micro or in-between generation between the Gen X group – who we think of as the depressed flannelette-shirt-wearing, grunge-listening children that came after the Baby Boomers and the Millennials – who get described as optimistic, tech savvy and maybe a little bit too sure of themselves and too confident,” Woodman told MamaMia, an Australian lifestyle site.

Woodman said xennials have a complicated relationship with technology, having grown up in the analog age and come to adulthood in the digital age.

“It was a particularly unique experience. You have a childhood, youth and adolescence free of having to worry about social media posts and mobile phones,” he told MamaMia. “Then we hit this technology revolution before we were maybe in that frazzled period of our life with kids and no time to learn anything new. We hit it where we could still adopt in a selective way the new technologies.”

The news exploded across the internet, with countless stories informing xennials of their newly minted moniker, along with quizzes and tests to help determine one’s xennial status. Some welcomed the news.

Others, however, were less impressed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento: Summer camp for autistic kids helps for connections

Sacramento: Summer camp for autistic kids helps for connections 1:18

Sacramento: Summer camp for autistic kids helps for connections
COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals 1:01

COMMERCIAL: Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for animals
Reaction to Islamic hate crimes 1:08

Reaction to Islamic hate crimes

View More Video

Entertainment Videos