It’s easy being Greenery – 2017 color of the year grows on designers, home furnishers

Call it lime, kiwi or Kryptonite, bright green has designers on the go.
It’s no coincidence that color forecaster Pantone proclaimed Greenery – its name for the vibrant spring hue – color of the year for 2017.
“Through its reassuring yet assertive vibrancy, Greenery offers us self-assurance and boldness to live life on our own terms, during a time when we are redefining what makes us successful and happy,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in last month’s official announcement.
Pantone doesn’t just come up with a color and dub it haute. The institute’s researchers comb new products, ranging from high fashion to everyday utensils. With a wide variety of names, eye-catching shades of spring green have popped up everywhere – even on automobiles. (Among them: Chevrolet Spark in Lime, Chevy SS in Jungle Green and the Mercedes B-Class in Kryptonite.)
To designers and consumers, Greenery represents a “vibrant, hopeful hue” with overtones of “healing and optimism,” according to Pantone. Spring greens traditionally represent “a longing for regeneration, renewal and reinvention.”
“Greenery offers a vibe of optimism to 2017,” said Sacramento interior designer Kerrie Kelly. “After several years of swimming in a sea of gray-painted walls and white kitchens, Greenery adds the perfect ‘refresher’ for the new year.”
Plenty of Greenery-like hues are already sprouting in home furnishings.
“I love this color and noticed it in early 2016 as some of my European vendors had this color in their season collections and they are always ahead of the U.S.,” said Sacramento interior designer Mary Ann Downey. “Kermit the Frog is this color, and who doesn’t love him!”
Designers at York Wallcoverings and Chella Textiles use shades of bright spring green “as a mood-maker that complements corals, enlivens yellows and balances blues,” according to the companies’ celebration of Greenery. “Whether splashed in whimsical watercolors, set in straight-up stripes or fused into florals and paisleys, Greenery sets a welcoming tone, indoors and out.”
Some examples: York’s “Tahiti Scenic in Lime” wallpaper from the Ashford Tropics collection; Chella’s “Ikat Meteor in Kiwi” fabric; and Chella’s “Satin Ribbon in Moss” fabric.
“My textile world is surrounded with this color, both in solid textures and beautiful prints,” Downey said.
Laura Ashley’s new “Garden Room” collection for spring 2017 is filled with shades of spring green including a lot of Greenery. Herbs Hedgerow and Living Wall fabrics, wallpapers, mugs and table runners feature vibrant fresh greens. The prints feature classic images of magnolias, herbs, dahlias, pussy willows and beautiful foliage.
“(Greenery) is a green that has yellow undertones, which give it a citrus-like feel,” said Sacramento interior designer Rebecca Ward. “Green is a neutral color and easily fits into any color scheme. It will be an ideal complement in the still strong gray and white color palettes we’ve seen in interiors over the last few years.”
Several furniture makers also offer Greenery-ish shades for everything from nightstands and consoles to couches and occasional chairs. Those include pieces from Sacramento’s 42nd Street Design collection as well as major national furniture makers.
Ward noted that Greenery works particularly well with midcentury modern, but also can blend in with other styles.
“Lime green played a significant role in the first introduction of that iconic modern style, so it makes sense to reintroduce it while the style is so popular in interiors today,” Ward said. “Greenery is quite versatile and will fit nicely in any style of interior from Traditional to Industrial and in any room of the house. A bold, modern kitchen might have Greenery as the color of island cabinets or a bedroom might have Greenery as an accent color on a headboard wall.”
Downey is a big fan of Greenery as color of the year.
“We’ve loved and used this color for years,” said the design veteran, “and it’s probably pretty apropos given the ‘green’ movement in products, interest in preserving our Earth and general environmental issues. It really looks like a spring green.”
At first, this bright green may appear a little too neon to mix well with other colors, but it’s actually easy to incorporate into existing rooms, Downey said.
“My office considers it a pretty universal color, warm and inviting,” she said. “It’s clean looking as well. The interesting value of this color is that it is not bound by certain color groups, meaning it melds with them nicely. … It works well with all of them – the heavier dramatic jewel tones (such as) reds, purples, jades and the very dark bottle greens.
“I also see it as bringing the outdoors inside, a fresh garden look,” she added. “It is fabulous with neutral taupes and monochromatic themes for contemporary European looks as well being the accent color in the room. Think chair and ottoman or sofa.”
Kelly agrees. “Greenery’s organic coloration comes from nature, therefore it’s easy to incorporate into any interior,” Kelly said. “Whether you’re applying the color in large doses or small accents, it will do just the trick to create a softer side to your interiors.”
Not sure yet about Greenery? Try adding some real greenery – a houseplant or bouquet of flowers – and see how it enlivens any room, Ward suggested.
“(Greenery) is bright and fresh and symbolizes new life,” Ward noted. “Our country is looking for hope and something positive in this new year, and there in nothing more soothing and safe than the colors of nature.”
