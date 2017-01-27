Move mess out with help of ‘The Claw’

Recent storms dropped tons of debris – including whole trees. It’s time to clean up that mess, especially if you’d like help from “The Claw.” Sacramento’s winter leaf season ends Tuesday, Jan. 31. Until then, residents may put green waste in the street for free city pick-up.
Fill green waste containers first before putting branches and leaves in the street, advises city guidelines. Piles should be no more than five cubic yards; that’s roughly 4 by 4 by 9 feet. Piles should be at least 6 feet from any obstructions, out of bike lanes and away from curbs. No plastic bags, please.
For complete guidelines, click on www.cityofsacramento.org.
Elsewhere in the garden:
▪ Remove old flowers from camellias and azaleas to avoid petal blight.
▪ Finish pruning roses. Try to get them done by the end of February. Once the weather warms, new growth will emerge quickly.
▪ If needed, apply a final dormant spray to deciduous fruit trees before the flower buds swell.
▪ Remove aphids from blooming bulbs with a strong blast of water or insecticidal soap.
▪ Transplant or direct-seed snapdragon, candytuft, lily of the valley, larkspur, Shasta and painted daisy, and stocks.
▪ In the vegetable garden, plant Jerusalem artichokes, strawberries and rhubarb. Transplant seedlings of lettuce, cabbage, broccoli and kale. Direct-seed radishes, beets, peas and chard.
▪ Indoors, start peppers, tomatoes and eggplant from seed. A little warmth will make them sprout faster.
