February 3, 2017 8:00 AM

Pink Frost glows in dry shade garden

By Debbie Arrington

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.

Pink Frost Lenten rose

Helleborus X ballardiae “Coseh 710”

Size: Up to 18 inches tall and wide.

Bloom season: In winter, cream-colored flowers with pink edges and attractive cluster of yellow stamens in center.

Exposure: Shade or partial sun.

Pruning needs: Remove any unattractive spent leaves in summer.

Water needs: Low to medium water; once established, irrigate deeply once or twice a month.

Snapshot: Pink Frost can brighten the dry shade garden. Lenten rose – the popular name for hellebores – got that nickname because they usually bloom before Lent, which starts on March 1 this year. This hybrid variety has striking cream-colored flowers with pretty pink edges that last for weeks in the garden. This attractive winter-blooming perennial also features shiny dark green leaves, a beautiful contrast to those up-turned blooms.

For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.

