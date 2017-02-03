Pink Frost glows in dry shade garden

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.
Pink Frost Lenten rose
Helleborus X ballardiae “Coseh 710”
Size: Up to 18 inches tall and wide.
Bloom season: In winter, cream-colored flowers with pink edges and attractive cluster of yellow stamens in center.
Exposure: Shade or partial sun.
Pruning needs: Remove any unattractive spent leaves in summer.
Water needs: Low to medium water; once established, irrigate deeply once or twice a month.
Snapshot: Pink Frost can brighten the dry shade garden. Lenten rose – the popular name for hellebores – got that nickname because they usually bloom before Lent, which starts on March 1 this year. This hybrid variety has striking cream-colored flowers with pretty pink edges that last for weeks in the garden. This attractive winter-blooming perennial also features shiny dark green leaves, a beautiful contrast to those up-turned blooms.
For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
