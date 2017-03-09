Sure sign of spring: Daffodil Hill opens March 17

Get ready to mix some gold with the wearing of the green. Daffodil Hill, the landmark Volcano flower farm, opens its 2017 season on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
“Pending any late weather events, we are planning on opening on Friday, March 17, which coincides with Dandelion Days in Jackson,” the farm posted on its Facebook page.
Weather is key to when the farm is open to the public. At 3,000 feet elevation, Daffodil Hill was blanketed with fresh snow Feb. 26. Home to more than 300,000 bulbs, Daffodil Hill waits until at least one-fourth of the daffodils have opened before starting its season, which usually runs about three weeks.
The McLaughlin family ranch is celebrating its 140th anniversary this spring.
“Everyone is encouraged to visit us midweek if possible as the traffic on weekends can cause long delays in reaching us,” the farm posted on Facebook.
Call the Daffodil Hill hotline – 209-296-7048 – before making the 60-mile drive from Sacramento to the ranch, 18310 Rams Horn Grade, Volcano.
During flower season, the farm is open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m., weather permitting. Due to slippery paths, the farm is closed in wet weather. Admission is free. Dogs and other pets are not permitted. www.suttercreek.org
Debbie Arrington: 916-321-1075, @debarrington
