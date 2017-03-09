Sure sign of spring: Daffodil Hill opens March 17

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care Pause

2:02 Farm-to-Fork Festival draws crowds to Capitol Mall

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'

1:18 Valley Fever: What you need to know

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:31 Sacramento's new fast-entry downtown garages

1:08 Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier

2:24 Watch 2 hours of Golden 1 arena traffic in 2 minutes

3:22 A look inside BAS Research Center, California’s first licensed medical cannabis manufacturing and research facility