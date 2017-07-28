Home & Garden

Last chance: Catch State Fair before it’s gone

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 2:00 PM

California State Fair

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30.

Admission: $12; seniors (age 62 and up), $10; youth (ages 5-12), $8; children age 4 and under admitted free. Parking, $15.

Details: www.castatefair.org

It’s your last chance to catch Cal Expo’s 50th anniversary celebration. Nearly 100 master gardeners will staff the information booth at The Farm, home to the fair’s demonstration gardens and 90 edible crops. Learn about water-wise landscaping and beneficial insects, too.

Tour: What’s Blooming?

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29

Admission: Free

Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com

During this hourlong guided tour, see and smell what’s in bloom in the cemetery’s Hamilton Square garden featuring more than 800 varieties of unusual Mediterranean perennials.

Harvest Day

Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. next Saturday, Aug. 5

Admission: Free

Details: 916-875-6913, sacmg.ucanr.edu

Thousands of Sacramento gardeners turn out for this annual celebration of gardening and learning, hosted by the Sacramento County master gardeners. Featured speakers will be arborist Ann Fenkner on tree health (8:30 a.m.), Green Acres’ Greg Gayton on planting Mediterranean gardens (9:45 a.m.) and master gardener Bill Krycia on adventures in edibles (11 a.m.).

Tour: Sensational Succulents

Where: Ruth Risdon Storer Garden, Arboretum, UC Davis

When: 10 a.m. next Saturday, Aug. 5

Admission: Free; free parking along Garrod Drive

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

This guided tour spotlights hundreds of colorful and easy-care succulents featured in the drought-tolerant Storer Garden. Discover some new favorite water-wise plants.

Debbie Arrington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a beautiful look at Sacramento Valley crop bounty as harvest season nears

Take a beautiful look at Sacramento Valley crop bounty as harvest season nears 0:55

Take a beautiful look at Sacramento Valley crop bounty as harvest season nears
Where Sacramento residents go when they leave California 1:29

Where Sacramento residents go when they leave California
Meet the Society of Garden Goddesses 1:07

Meet the Society of Garden Goddesses

View More Video