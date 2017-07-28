Last chance: Catch State Fair before it’s gone

California State Fair
Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30.
Admission: $12; seniors (age 62 and up), $10; youth (ages 5-12), $8; children age 4 and under admitted free. Parking, $15.
Details: www.castatefair.org
It’s your last chance to catch Cal Expo’s 50th anniversary celebration. Nearly 100 master gardeners will staff the information booth at The Farm, home to the fair’s demonstration gardens and 90 edible crops. Learn about water-wise landscaping and beneficial insects, too.
Tour: What’s Blooming?
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29
Admission: Free
Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com
During this hourlong guided tour, see and smell what’s in bloom in the cemetery’s Hamilton Square garden featuring more than 800 varieties of unusual Mediterranean perennials.
Harvest Day
Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, Fair Oaks Park, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. next Saturday, Aug. 5
Admission: Free
Details: 916-875-6913, sacmg.ucanr.edu
Thousands of Sacramento gardeners turn out for this annual celebration of gardening and learning, hosted by the Sacramento County master gardeners. Featured speakers will be arborist Ann Fenkner on tree health (8:30 a.m.), Green Acres’ Greg Gayton on planting Mediterranean gardens (9:45 a.m.) and master gardener Bill Krycia on adventures in edibles (11 a.m.).
Tour: Sensational Succulents
Where: Ruth Risdon Storer Garden, Arboretum, UC Davis
When: 10 a.m. next Saturday, Aug. 5
Admission: Free; free parking along Garrod Drive
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
This guided tour spotlights hundreds of colorful and easy-care succulents featured in the drought-tolerant Storer Garden. Discover some new favorite water-wise plants.
